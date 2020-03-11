Citywide Black Student Union a place to ‘come together as a collective’

Eight Madison Metropolitan School District black students were sitting around a church basement table on a Tuesday night, discussing how each of their weeks had gone.
Minutes later, the conversation was pinging from fundraiser ideas to a mission statement for the newly formed citywide Black Student Union — or as they decided to call it March 10, “We Are One: The Young Panthers of Madison.”
“It really all started with initiative to make Madison a better place for black people to live so when we get out of Madison, we’re not just leaving it,” Noah Anderson said. “We’re trying to plant a little seed that can later be watered to make Madison a better place overall.”
The idea for such a group came after the student-led walkout in October at West High School over the firing of security guard Marlon Anderson, the father of West’s BSU president Noah. Marlon Anderson got his job back, but as Noah said on the day of the walkout, it was just the beginning of students finding ways to use their voices to affect the school district.
“This is the generation that can end racism,” Noah said that day. “This is the start of something great.”
[Bright Ideas 2020: Help the new citywide Black Student Union make Madison better by listening to us]
He and BSU leaders at other schools realized they didn’t have a way to work together and push for change on a citywide scale. As recent West graduate Izzik Hardy put it, they needed to “come together as a collective” to “reform the Madison Metropolitan School District.”
Most of the group, which fluctuates in attendance based on other commitments from its members, are seniors. That means they need to work quickly this spring to cement its status as a place for black students to gather and talk about issues.
You have free articles remaining.
Some of their early goals include visiting elementary and middle schools to read to and talk with black students there, raise funding to find a more permanent meeting space than the Fountain of Life Church basement and provide transportation to meetings and hold events to bring attention to issues facing the black community in Madison.
So far, they’ve been meeting once a week on Tuesday evenings, but they’re planning on adding a second weekly meeting to ensure they accomplish their goals, while also spending time getting to know each other socially.
Long term, Noah said he hopes the group can be part of a movement that makes Madison a better place for black people. That includes recruiting and retaining more staff of color in the district so students see people who look like them at the front of their classrooms.
Nari X, an East High School senior, said the students “knew we had to do it ourselves” to get the group together, and she’s hopeful their leadership can lead to better futures for younger black students in Madison.
“Nobody else cares enough to bring us together,” Nari said. “That’s why we’ve been separated this long.
“It’s up to us.”
Adding that it “just feels good when we’re in these meetings” being around peers, Nari said she hopes the group builds a “foundation” for future generations of black students in Madison.
“I think it’s revolutionary,” she said. “You don’t hear about black kids coming together and creating something like this, especially in Madison, Wisconsin.”
Share your opinion on this topic by sending a letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.