Citywide Black Student Union a place to ‘come together as a collective’

He and BSU leaders at other schools realized they didn’t have a way to work together and push for change on a citywide scale. As recent West graduate Izzik Hardy put it, they needed to “come together as a collective” to “reform the Madison Metropolitan School District.”

Most of the group, which fluctuates in attendance based on other commitments from its members, are seniors. That means they need to work quickly this spring to cement its status as a place for black students to gather and talk about issues.

Some of their early goals include visiting elementary and middle schools to read to and talk with black students there, raise funding to find a more permanent meeting space than the Fountain of Life Church basement and provide transportation to meetings and hold events to bring attention to issues facing the black community in Madison.

So far, they’ve been meeting once a week on Tuesday evenings, but they’re planning on adding a second weekly meeting to ensure they accomplish their goals, while also spending time getting to know each other socially.