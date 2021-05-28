 Skip to main content
City of Madison and Madison School District to provide bus passes for middle and high schoolers
METROFORWARD | SUMMER PROGRAM

The City of Madison and the Madison School District will partner to provide summer bus passes for all middle and high school students for the first time through Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway’s MetroForward initiative.

The program is intended to provide free rides to rising sixth-grade students through recent high school graduates to make it easier for them to get to work, school and summer destinations.

“For the last 14 months Madison youth have missed out on important activities and opportunities central to a young person’s life – summer jobs, serving the community, internships, apprenticeships, hanging out with friends,” Madison School District Superintendent Carlton Jenkins said in a statement. “I want to thank Metro Transit for helping our students get back on track.”

Passes will be distributed to all middle and high schoolers in grades six and up from June 2 through June 16, and each school will let students and families know how to pick up their passes. Passes will also be available for pickup at summer semester sites starting on June 21.

“In the big picture, our investments in the City’s Metro Forward plan help us achieve climate, equity, and economic goals all at the same time,” Rhodes-Conway said in a statement.

Students who live in Madison but attend other school districts are also eligible to receive a free bus pass and can pick them up at Metro Transit. Previously, only a small number of Madison students were eligible for the free passes.

The passes are valid from June 9 through September 7.

