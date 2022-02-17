Circuit Court dismisses case against Madison School District over teacher contracts

The Dane County Circuit Court dismissed a case Wednesday that had been brought by local teachers union, Madison Teachers, Inc., against the Madison School District after the district issued teacher contracts ahead of the 2021-22 school year that didn’t include expected pay increases for education and experience.

According to the ruling, there wasn’t evidence before the court that teachers were being shorted the pay increases – known as steps and lanes – that they’re scheduled to receive, as outlined in the district handbook.

“It’s a no harm no foul outcome,” Tamara Packard, Pines Bach attorney that represented MTI, said.

The Madison School Board did go on to adopt the scheduled salary increases and did go on to implement those increases in pay but Packard is concerned, because there was no judgement, that the issue could arise again should the district not follow the handbook regarding teacher contracts in the future.

“Its important teachers know what it is they’re signing up for,” she said. “This is going to be an issue, especially this year with the inflation and the big jump in the (consumer price index) and the mobility of workers. This is not the time for the district to be losing their highly qualified and productive staff over pay issues.”

District spokesperson Tim LeMonds declined to comment on the ruling.

According to MTI, the district issued contracts twice ahead of the 2021-22 school year, once in May and again in June, but the documents contained “inconsistent and contradictory terms defining salaries.”

Contracts sent in June by the district reflect the 2020-21 school year salary, but lacked steps and lanes on the legally binding document, a change from decades-long practice. Instead, the district sent a letter to teachers along with the contracts that deferred salary increases until after the Madison School Board voted on the 2021-22 budget at the end of June, roughly two weeks after the contracts were due to be turned in by teachers to the district or face termination.

The union had sought a declaratory judgement – an action for interpretation – from the court to resolve the conflict between the district and the union, after filing a complaint with the district over the change in practice.

MTI hoped the court would determine that contracts must include scheduled pay increases, union spokesperson Michelle Michalak told the State Journal in June.

MTI did not respond to a request for comment.

