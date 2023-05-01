About one out of every seven Madison School District middle and high school students is considered at risk of not graduating from high school, new data show.

Higher rates of chronic absenteeism are largely driving the increase, as about 98% of the district's 2,231 at-risk students have been deemed "habitually truant," defined as missing more than 10% of days in an academic year. The number of students considered habitually truant during the 2021-22 school year more than tripled from the year before, according to data presented to the Madison School Board Monday night.

Students in grades five through 12 are considered at risk by the state when they either have dropped out or can be classified in two or more categories considered detrimental to their education, including being:

One or more years behind their peers in the number of high school credits earned.

Two or more years behind in basic skill levels.

Pregnant or a parent.

An eighth grader who scored below "basic" on state exams.

Habitually truant.

The number of students in each category increased in 2021-22, with the exception of students who are pregnant or parenting, a number that's fallen from 40 five years ago to just a handful now. About 1,714 students, or more than 10%, had fallen behind by two school years, an increase from 946 students in 2018-19, the last year before the pandemic. The number of eighth graders scoring low on state exams has doubled since then.

The number of at-risk students each year is based on data collected the year prior. In 2021-22, there were 14,980 students in grades five through 12 in the district.

Madison's at-risk numbers for 2021-22 are four times as high as in the two previous years and about twice as high as in 2016-17 and 2017-18. However, the number of at-risk students fell by half in 2019-20 as the COVID-19 pandemic prevented the state Forward exam from being administered. In 2020-21, state testing rates were half of what the district typically sees.

Board members voiced concerns about absentee rates at Monday's workshop meeting. And while absentee rates have increased since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, there's not one simple explanation as to why thousands are regularly not in class, administrators said.

Increasing absenteeism is a national trend — about 40% of school districts across the country have reported increases in habitual truancy, according to the National Center for Education Statistics.

"We know attendance is individualized. Every student in every family has a story in terms of what is going on, in regards to attending or not attending," Cindy Green, associate superintendent of teaching and learning, said. "We also know our students are not in school, they are not able to learn, so we really want to think about what those individual supports are."

Close Jenkins Carlton Jenkins is the new superintendent of the Madison Metropolitan School District. Carlton Jenkins was hired to take over the permanent superintendent position for the 2020-21 school year. He will be tasked with implementing decisions made by interim superintendent Jane Belmore, including facilitating a virtual learning program for at least the first quarter of the school year. Carlton Jenkins, right, and other Madison Metropolitan School District administrative staff took questions from students and families during a Facebook Live broadcast Wednesday. Madison schools Superintendent Carlton Jenkins talks to media before joining a march to address protesters with other Madison leaders in August 2020. New Madison Metropolitan School District Superintendent, Carlton Jenkins, visits the Williams family to apologize and talk about an incident in which a teacher allegedly choked then first-grader, Londyn. MMSD chief of high schools Mike Hernandez and chief of elementary schools Carlettra Stanford also visited the family. Superintendent of the Madison Metropolitan School District Carlton Jenkins was a panelist at the Cap Times Idea Fest session, “How will COVID-19 Change K-12 Education?” Madison Metropolitan School District superintendent Carlton Jenkins greets kindergartner Audrey Isaac and her father Paul Isaac as they arrive for the first day of in-person learning at Midvale Elementary School on Tuesday. Madison Metropolitan School District superintendent Carlton Jenkins greets kindergartners as they arrive for the first day of in-person learning at Midvale Elementary School in Madison, Tuesday morning. Madison Metropolitan School District superintendent Carlton Jenkins speaks at a press conference with advocates for increased school funding in Wisconsin on Monday, outside the state Capitol building. Madison School District Superintendent Carlton Jenkins stands outside James Wright Middle School. Jenkins' goal is to make the district a prototype for the rest of the nation to follow in an effort to eliminate disparities in educational outcomes between students of color and their white counterparts. Madison Metropolitan School District superintendent Carlton Jenkins, left, talks with Madison Police Department chief Shon Barnes after a Nov. 8 press conference at East High School. Madison Metropolitan School District superintendent Carlton Jenkins speaks at a press conference outside of East High School Monday, Nov. 8, 2021. Superintendent Carlton Jenkins addresses members of the media during a press conference Monday about the fights. He says the behavior displayed by some students is not acceptable. Madison Metropolitan School District superintendent Carlton Jenkins, left, greets soon-to-be-teacher Dianna Murray after she crossed the stage at the district's "signing day" event Thursday. Madison Metropolitan School District superintendent Carlton Jenkins, left, talks with soon-to-be-teacher Christine Gerbitz at the district's "signing day" event. Alicia Grant, center, multicultural student/services coordinator at West High School, talks with Madison School District Superintendent Carlton Jenkins, right, and Nelson Render, chief of secondary schools, during the soul food luncheon organized by West's Black Student Union in March. Madison Metropolitan School District superintendent Carlton Jenkins speaks at a press conference encouraging state legislators to spend some of the budget surplus on education. Madison Metropolitan School District superintendent Carlton Jenkins, left, sits with Ho-Chunk President Marlon WhiteEagle and Ho-Chunk elder Janice Rice during MMSD's land acknowledgement ceremony on Monday. Madison Metropolitan School District superintendent Carton Jenkins gives Gov. Tony Evers a tour of Aldo Leopold Elementary School following a press conference to announce $90 million of funding for education in Wisconsin on Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2022. Gov. Tony Evers and Madison Metropolitan School District superintendent Carlton Jenkins hold a press conference to announce $90 million of funding for education in Wisconsin at Aldo Leopold Elementary School in Madison on Tuesday. Gov. Tony Evers and Madison Metropolitan School District superintendent Carlton Jenkins hold a press conference announcing $90 million of funding for education in Wisconsin at Aldo Leopold Elementary School in Madison on Tuesday. Madison Metropolitan School District superintendent Carlton Jenkins says goodbye to Gov. Tony Evers after the two co-hosted a press conference to announce $90 million of funding for education in Wisconsin at Aldo Leopold Elementary School in Madison on Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2022. Madison Metropolitan School District superintendent Carlton Jenkins insists that Gov. Tony Evers meets the son of Rep. Francesca Hong (D-Madison) following a press conference at Aldo Leopold Elementary School in Madison on Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2022. Hong’s son, George Morris had just finished untying his mother’s shoes after he had tied them together during the press conference. He then ducked down the school stairs to retrieve a $5 bill he discovered. Madison Metropolitan School District superintendent Carlton Jenkins takes selfies with the staff at Badger Rock Middle School. Madison Metropolitan School District superintendent Carlton Jenkins takes photos as he visits Badger Rock Middle School in Madison on Thursday. Madison Metropolitan School District superintendent Carlton Jenkins chats with students at Badger Rock Middle School. Madison Metropolitan School District superintendent Carlton Jenkins addresses students as he visits Badger Rock Middle School in Madison for the first day of school on Sept. 1. MMSD superintendent Carlton Jenkins, left, takes a selfie with students, staff and local elected officials at Sandburg Elementary School on Thursday. During his State of the District address, Madison School District Superintendent Carlton Jenkins urged the community to support public schools. Madison Metropolitan School District superintendent Carlton Jenkins delivered his State of the District speech last week at East High School. 