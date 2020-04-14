Christina Gomez Schmidt wins close Madison School Board contest; Nicki Vander Meulen reelected

Christina Gomez Schmidt won a close contest for an open Madison School Board seat, while incumbent Nicki Vander Meulen easily beat her challenger when the delayed results of last week's spring election were determined.
By the time all precincts were in early Tuesday morning, Gomez Schmidt, director of enrichment for Galin Education, had secured the votes to beat Maia Pearson, a revenue agent for the state Department of Revenue, for the Seat 6 position on the board.
The margin between Gomez Schmidt and Pearson was close at times when the counting began Monday afternoon and wasn't finished until early Tuesday morning. She won by about 3,000 votes, or 3.7 percentage points.
Gomez Schmidt will replace Kate Toews, who decided not to seek reelection after one term and endorsed the ultimate winner.
The other competitive race on last week's ballot saw Vander Meulen secure a second term by a 20-point win over Wayne Strong — a retired Madison police lieutenant who was making his third bid for the board.
Both races are for three-year terms.
"I'm just very happy that I got the chance to win because I can help more people," said Vander Meulen, a defense attorney for juveniles and adults, who called Strong an "excellent opponent and quite formidable."
Strong said the results were "disappointing, but the voters have spoken."
Soon after filing to run, Strong temporarily suspended his campaign in January because of health concerns before restarting it, which he said "didn't help much" with his prospects of winning.
With the Madison School District facing an unexpected superintendent vacancy and two referendums eyed for November — not to mention the challenges associated with schools being closed to prevent the spread of the new coronavirus — the winners will have their work cut out for them.
Despite a last-minute attempt by Democratic Gov. Tony Evers to reschedule the spring election over concerns about the COVID-19 pandemic, the state Supreme Court ruled in-person voting needed to go on last Tuesday, and the U.S. Supreme Court pared back absentee voting accommodations but left in place an order not to release election results until Monday afternoon.
Ballots that arrived at the Madison Clerk's Office after in-person voting on April 7 needed to be opened one-by-one Monday and fed into a tabulator, delaying the pace at which results could be reported.
Madison Clerk Maribeth Witzel-Behl said she wasn't sure how many absentee ballots had been returned after the election, but it was more than 8,000.
In a second term, Vander Meulen, 41, said she wants to continue being a strong advocate for students with disabilities, will prioritize closing racial achievement gaps and is looking for ways to make the district and board more transparent.
Strong, 60, a program associate for the National Council on Crime and Delinquency, had run on a platform of school safety and reducing the disproportionate rate out-of-school suspensions are given to black students, which is one of the reasons he previously ran for election in 2013 and 2014.
As a member of the School Board, Gomez Schmidt, 48, is looking to prioritize the selection of a new, research-based reading curriculum for elementary students, building trust in the district with families, improving accountability and transparency, and effectively managing the budget.
The 32-year-old Pearson had made finding ways to expand 4-year-old kindergarten to a full-day program a pillar of her campaign, along with prioritizing teacher autonomy in the classroom and growing district partnerships with nonprofits and businesses.
Last week, it was announced Matthew Gutierrez would no longer be taking the Madison superintendent position, but instead is staying on as head of his suburban San Antonio school district.
It's unclear whether Gomez Schmidt — who will be sworn in April 27 — will have a say on who replaces Gutierrez to become the School District's next leader as the board still needs to weigh its options and come up with a timeline for moving forward.
The board met Monday night in closed session to discuss the superintendent situation, and a news conference on the topic is scheduled for Tuesday.
Additionally, the winners will likely decide on two November ballot asks of taxpayers — tentatively a $317 million facilities referendum and a $33 million operating referendum — which was planned to be voted on later this month.
But due to the economic uncertainty created by the coronavirus pandemic, the board delayed the vote as the body has until August to authorize referendums for the presidential election.
Savion Castro also won an uncontested special election for a one-year term to Seat 2 after being appointed to the board last summer.
State Journal reporter Emily Hamer contributed to this report.
Photos: Explore the stories behind how every Madison school got its name
GOMPERS ELEMENTARY SCHOOL
LAKE VIEW ELEMENTARY SCHOOL
LINDBERGH ELEMENTARY SCHOOL
MENDOTA ELEMENTARY SCHOOL
HAWTHORNE ELEMENTARY SCHOOL
LAPHAM ELEMENTARY SCHOOL
MARQUETTE ELEMENTARY SCHOOL
LOWELL ELEMENTARY SCHOOL
EMERSON ELEMENTARY SCHOOL
SANDBURG ELEMENTARY SCHOOL
ALLIS ELEMENTARY
NUESTRO MUNDO COMMUNITY SCHOOL
ELVEHJEM ELEMENTARY SCHOOL
GLENDALE ELEMENTARY SCHOOL
KENNEDY ELEMENTARY SCHOOL
SCHENK ELEMENTARY SCHOOL
HUEGEL ELEMENTARY SCHOOL
CRESTWOOD ELEMENTARY SCHOOL
MUIR ELEMENTARY SCHOOL
STEPHENS ELEMENTARY SCHOOL
FALK ELEMENTARY SCHOOL
CHAVEZ ELEMENTARY SCHOOL
OLSON ELEMENTARY SCHOOL
ORCHARD RIDGE ELEMENTARY SCHOOL
LEOPOLD ELEMENTARY SCHOOL
LINCOLN ELEMENTARY SCHOOL
MIDVALE ELEMENTARY SCHOOL
THOREAU ELEMENTARY SCHOOL
FRANKLIN ELEMENTARY SCHOOL
RANDALL ELEMENTARY SCHOOL
SHOREWOOD ELEMENTARY SCHOOL
VAN HISE ELEMENTARY SCHOOL
BLACK HAWK MIDDLE
O'KEEFFE MIDDLE
SHERMAN MIDDLE SCHOOL
SENNETT MIDDLE SCHOOL
BADGER ROCK MIDDLE
WHITEHORSE MIDDLE SCHOOL
JEFFERSON MIDDLE SCHOOL
SPRING HARBOR MIDDLE SCHOOL
TOKI MIDDLE SCHOOL
CHEROKEE HEIGHTS MIDDLE SCHOOL
WRIGHT MIDDLE SCHOOL
HAMILTON MIDDLE SCHOOL
LA FOLLETTE HIGH
MEMORIAL HIGH
EAST HIGH SCHOOL
WEST HIGH SCHOOL
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.