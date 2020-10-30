 Skip to main content
Child care program at Madison's Henderson Elementary closes for 2nd time due to COVID-19
Child care program at Madison's Henderson Elementary closes for 2nd time due to COVID-19

Henderson Elementary

A child care program at Madison's Henderson Elementary School, formerly Glendale Elementary, closed Thursday for the second time due to COVID-19 concerns.

 MICHELLE STOCKER, THE CAPITAL TIMES

Less than a week after reopening from a coronavirus-related closure, a Madison School District-operated child care program at Henderson Elementary School has again been suspended because of COVID-19 concerns.

The district decided Thursday to temporarily close the MSCR Cares program at Henderson — formerly Glendale Elementary School — with an expected reopening date on Nov. 11. The child care program hosted in the Southeast Side school had previously been suspended for two weeks on Oct. 12, with children returning to the building Monday.

"Both closure decisions were precautionary measures after we became aware of individuals associated with the program who were either diagnosed with COVID-19 or were symptomatic," district spokesperson Liz Merfeld said in an email. "Beyond this, due to confidentiality concerns, we are limited in the information we can provide."

Through its community programming arm — Madison School and Community Recreation (MSCR) — the district started offering this fall daytime child care at certain elementary schools. The program, known as MSCR Cares, is designed to help parents access relatively low-cost child care as the school year continues completely online.

Merfeld said custodial staff are "in the process of performing a safe deep-clean of any impacted areas of the building."

She said MSCR Cares is adhering to local and national guidance on operating child care facilities, such as staff and students wearing masks, frequent hand washing, temperature checks at the start of the day, and staying home if someone is showing symptoms of COVID-19, has been exposed to someone who has tested positive, or if they test positive themselves.

Last week, the district confirmed Mendota Elementary School's MSCR Cares program on the North Side was also closed due to COVID-19. It reopened Thursday.

Earlier this month, the district's combined Orchard Ridge Elementary and Toki Middle school building closed for two weeks, including a MSCR Cares program hosted inside it, after a "small number" of people at the building experienced symptoms associated with COVID-19.

