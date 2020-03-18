Child care centers face new restrictions starting Thursday in light of guidance issued by Gov. Tony Evers and state health officials in yet another move to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus.
Beginning at 8 a.m. Thursday, child care centers are not allowed to operate with more than 10 staff present at a time and may not operate with more than 50 children present in a building at a time.
The order, issued Wednesday, will remain in effect during the length of the state's public health emergency. The Department of Health Services reported positive cases in Wisconsin were up to 106 Wednesday, including 23 in Dane County.
Centers are “encouraged to prioritize access to their services for essential workers” like first responders and health care providers under the guidance.
“Child care is absolutely vital to keeping our health care and emergency services at work,” Department of Children and Families Secretary-designee Emilie Amundson said in a press call Wednesday. “There are so many other critical and essential services that really are keeping communities functioning at this time and child care intersects with all of those families.”
DCF issued its own guidance Wednesday, stating child care locations would “need to be small and nimble” in the coming days to serve those groups that need to continue working outside of the home.
“Many may need to provide care in alternate locations,” it states. “We will need experienced child care leaders to oversee volunteers and staff from related professions as we work to fill gaps in the system and ensure our essential workforce (examples below) continues to function.”
Amundson said that 1,244 child care providers in the state are licensed to have more than 50 children in their care, but she was unsure how many had remained open. Some child care facilities had already shut down following the statewide school closures, which are to last “until further notice.”
Earlier in the week, DCF waived some provisions "to make it easier for larger centers or for centers who have a desire to want to create additional satellite locations," Amundson said.
Any additional staff or volunteers would, at least in the near future, likely come from child care providers who aren’t working if their centers have shut down, Amundson said.
“We’re still working hard to really match supply and demand,” she said. “Our workforce is interested in continuing to serve through this crisis.”
DCF is also working on a legislative package that would recommend hazard pay and funding for the early child care workforce through the pandemic, Amundson said. They are also in the process of creating a FindCare website to help connect those looking for care and those who are still providing it.
Amundson thanked early child care workers across the state during the call.
“They are one of the most underpaid groups of educators and this crisis is just proof of how vital they are to keep our communities going,” she said.
Jasmine Waldner runs the Cedar Glade Family Learning Center out of her home in McFarland, capped at eight students. While she's not affected by Wednesday's order, she said the decision to remain open for child care centers involves "so much to take into consideration," including if a provider themselves has underlying health issues that could put them at risk of severe complication from COVID-19.
She and others in the area responded to a DCF survey that they would be willing to take on more children if necessary for the workers who need child care, but so far she hasn't seen an increase in requests.
"So far it's very scary, so people are choosing to stay home for now and see what happens as the weeks go by," she said.
