Sara Bishop, who owns the Country Creek Learning Center in DeForest, called the news "devastating" Wednesday afternoon. Country Creek has more than 20 staff members, Bishop said, and is licensed to take up to 140 children. She said 10 families withdrew from the program today, and at an average of $250 per week, that's $10,000 in monthly revenue lost.

"I’m just so sad for everybody," she said. "We’re not the only ones impacted. I have a lot of really, really good staff people and I’m just very sad.”

While they've been under 50 kids for each day this week so far, Bishop is concerned about the affects this will have on the industry at-large, saying staff, many of whom "work paycheck to paycheck," will leave an industry that's already been in a "staffing crisis." While she is in a better position to weather it than most having been around for nearly 20 years, she said new child care centers could be in trouble and unlikely to reopen.

"I think this is going to be the end of child care," she said. "I just don’t know where the parents are going to go when this gets better.”