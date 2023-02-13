The chess club at Eagle School is a popular place.

While some of the members said they know it is good for their brain, many offered simpler reasons for their love of the game.

“For me, it’s just fun,” seventh-grader Teal Meyers said. “I guess it improves strategical thinking.”

Chess is one of 25 after-school clubs offered at Eagle to provide enrichment for students at the private school designed for the gifted and talented.

“We have a lot of kids who play chess. They started at an early age and are quite serious about it,” said Andy Wright, head of school. “We try to offer as much (enrichment) as we can because they are hungry for it.”

Wright attributed the success of the club to parent support and the “excellent teacher” they have with their coach, Alex Betaneli.

Along with the number of students drawn to the club, it has found success competitively, with trophies to prove it.

Joined by assistant coach Neil Gleason and parent volunteers at Eagle, Betaneli works with private students and after-school clubs through his business, Wisconsin Chess Academy. He also coaches clubs at Madison Country Day School and Shorewood Hills Elementary School.

Born in Moscow, where students can choose to major in chess in college, Betaneli moved here with his family when he was almost 16 and graduated from West High School in 1994, then from UW-Madison in 1998. He became a national master in high school, which launched his career teaching chess. He still plays in tournaments in the United States and other countries.

Eagle’s chess club is “very robust,” Betaneli said. About 30 students take part in the club in person every semester, and sometimes there is a waiting list. Another handful take part online.

“It’s quite an impressive following,” Betaneli said.

Seventh-grader James Grafenauer said he had played chess with his grandfather when he was really young and he wanted to learn how to play again. Placing in a tournament had an impact on him.

“It feels like chess games actually have an impact and they mean something,” he said.

Seventh-grader Nico Ruotti said he likes that chess involves more skill than luck.

“I like how fair it is to either side,” he said. “I like how strategic the game is and how it makes me think.”

Sixth-grader Anirban Prabhakaran said it’s a lot of fun to play and he enjoys playing his brother, Arunava, a fifth-grader.

“I play on weekends at home with my dad, who is very good,” he said.

Like the Prabhakaran brothers, fifth-grader Aariz Ahmed is an online club member these days because they play basketball at the school when chess club is happening. Aariz said he likes to be able to just open his computer when he wants to play a couple of games.

Second-grader Andy Doan said he started when he was so young he just played around with the chess pieces but then started learning the game when he was 6. In the past, he said, he played on a chess website but finds that “it’s more fun to do it with real people.”

Andy said his game is improving. “I’m beating some big kids,” he said.

Fourth-grader Olivia Knight played at Shorewood Hills before coming to Eagle. She said one reason she plays is the “big chocolate party” at the end of each session. Those running the club bring chocolate bars and fruit leather as a treat during the final 10 minutes spent summarizing what was learned in the previous weeks.

Chess is one of the cheapest activities available, Betaneli said. The early bird entry fee for the upcoming Wisconsin State Scholastic Chess Championship March 18-19 in Oshkosh is $35. Betaneli is a co-organizer of the event and will have some students competing.

Betaneli said he started coaching chess online during the pandemic when the popularity of the game grew immensely, partly because it was something people could do while social distancing. For youths, online chess was something to do after most other extracurriculars got canceled.

“Kids eventually got tired of video games,” Betaneli said.

He has found the online option is still appealing to people after the pandemic so he has maintained that part of his practice.

Students can improve their skills by playing outside of the club, taking part in tournaments, reading chess books and attending chess camps, Betaneli said.

“Lifewise, it is a very good game to teach you to be a humble learner,” he said. “You learn to lose gracefully. You learn to win gracefully.”

Besides games, students regularly solve puzzles, which are known to chess players as “tactics,” which teach pattern recognition, logistical reasoning, ability to calculate and teamwork.

“Most importantly,” Betaneli said about playing chess, “ it is a lot of fun.”

