Carlton Jenkins named next MMSD superintendent

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Madison's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Madison School Board selected Carlton Jenkins to become the next superintendent of the Madison Metropolitan School District.

Board president Gloria Reyes announced Friday the board reached consensus on Jenkins, one of two finalists to interview in the district’s second search for a permanent leader this year. Currently the superintendent in the Robbinsdale School District in New Hope, Minnesota, Jenkins will start in MMSD on August 4.

“I speak for everyone on the Board when I say that we are very excited to share this news with our community,” said Reyes in a statement Friday. "Our choice of Dr. Jenkins is the result of a Leadership Profile built from the voices of our community serving as our guide, and we feel fortunate to find someone who represents that profile as well as Dr. Jenkins does. We are all excited for him to reunite with our MMSD family and community.”

Jenkins said he is humbled to be selected and excited to return home to Madison to work on the district's challenges.