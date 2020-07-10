Carlton Jenkins chosen as superintendent of the Madison School District

Jenkins will be coming to Madison at a time of uncertainty over what the next school year will look like in the COVID-19 pandemic, intensifying calls for social justice and racial equity in education, and with two big referendum proposals being eyed for the November ballot; the board is expected to vote Monday on authorizing the referendums.

While plans for reopening school are already under development, Reyes said she Jenkins will have input on how students return to school when he becomes superintendent in less than a month.

The board rushed the second search process in hopes of getting a permanent superintendent in place before the start of the 2020-21 school year. Board members voted to hire Jenkins a week after he and Kelley were named as the two finalists on June 25.

"We have to make these types of decisions when we are really moving with a sense of urgency," Reyes said. "We recognized given our current circumstances and challenges within our school district with COVID and the reopening of schools that we really needed to bring in a superintendent as soon as possible."

Jenkins replaces Jennifer Cheatham, who resigned last August, as permanent superintendent. Jane Belmore has headed the district as interim superintendent in the past year.