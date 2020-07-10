Carlton Jenkins chosen as Madison's next superintendent

The audit was prompted by a petition from residents in Robbinsdale district, which includes Minneapolis suburb New Hope and parts of other suburbs.

Jenkins will be coming to Madison at a time of uncertainty over what the next school year will look like in the COVID-19 pandemic, intensifying calls for racial justice in education and with two big referendum proposals being eyed for the November ballot.

During his Q&A session last week, Jenkins said his district was the first in Minnesota to close school in mid-March when the viral outbreak began to take hold across the country.

The selection of Jenkins came after the board's initial pick for the job, Matthew Gutierrez, backed out of becoming superintendent this spring following a months-long search last fall and early winter.

In April — two months before Gutierrez was set to start — he rescinded his acceptance of the Madison job, opting to stay in Texas to help his school district get through the pandemic.

Instead of returning to the original pool of candidates, the board opened up a second window in May for a new round of candidates to apply, netting 33 applications, or two more than were solicited in the fall search.