Carlton Jenkins chosen as Madison's next superintendent

Carlton Jenkins will become the next superintendent of the Madison School District.
The Madison School Board announced Friday it chose Jenkins, superintendent of a suburban Minneapolis school district, as the permanent leader of the Madison School District. He will be the first Black superintendent of Madison.
He starts the job Aug. 4.
In the second search to fill the superintendent vacancy after the first pick fell through this spring, the board opted to go with Jenkins over the other finalist Carol Kelley, a superintendent of the Oak Park Elementary School District 97 in Illinois.
"I speak for everyone on the Board when I say that we are very excited to share this news with our community," Board President Gloria Reyes said in a statement.
Jenkins received a Ph.D. and master's degree from UW-Madison and held an associate principal position at Memorial High School in 1993. He's worked in administrative school roles in Beloit, Ohio, Michigan and Atlanta.
During a public live-streamed question and answer session last week, Jenkins, superintendent of Robbinsdale Area Schools northwest of Minneapolis, said he is happy in his current position in Minnesota and wasn't considering opportunities until "Madison came calling."
In the statement announcing his selection, Jenkins said he is "excited to be returning home to Madison and the MMSD family."
Jenkins has been superintendent of Robbinsdale schools for five years.
Before the Minnesota job, Jenkins served as chief academic officer for Atlanta Public Schools and was superintendent of Saginaw Public Schools in Michigan. Early in his career, he held associate principal and principal positions in the Beloit School District.
On Wednesday, the Robbinsdale School Board met to discuss strategies to negotiate a new contract for Jenkins in the hopes of keeping him in Minnesota.
At that time, the board's chair, David Boone, said he was unaware of any offers made to Jenkins by Madison.
"It's a rare superintendent who remembers where they came from and that was teaching," Pam Lindberg, a member of the Robbinsdale board, said at the meeting. "He's been a teacher, he's been an educator, he's all about the kids."
A spokesman for Robbinsdale schools said Jenkins was unavailable for an interview Friday as he was out of the office.
A recently completed audit of Robbinsdale Area Schools found no major financial problems or mismanagement, but recommended several areas be improved.
"The findings of this report should give comfort to the petitioners, as no deep systemic problems were found," Minnesota State Auditor Julie Blaha said in a statement on June 15.
The audit was prompted by a petition from residents in Robbinsdale district, which includes Minneapolis suburb New Hope and parts of other suburbs.
Jenkins will be coming to Madison at a time of uncertainty over what the next school year will look like in the COVID-19 pandemic, intensifying calls for racial justice in education and with two big referendum proposals being eyed for the November ballot.
During his Q&A session last week, Jenkins said his district was the first in Minnesota to close school in mid-March when the viral outbreak began to take hold across the country.
The selection of Jenkins came after the board's initial pick for the job, Matthew Gutierrez, backed out of becoming superintendent this spring following a months-long search last fall and early winter.
In April — two months before Gutierrez was set to start — he rescinded his acceptance of the Madison job, opting to stay in Texas to help his school district get through the pandemic.
Instead of returning to the original pool of candidates, the board opened up a second window in May for a new round of candidates to apply, netting 33 applications, or two more than were solicited in the fall search.
Candidates were vetted in June before Jenkins and Kelley were named as the finalists late last month.
Within a week of them being named, the School Board interviewed Jenkins and Kelley and the finalists participated in live-streamed question and answer sessions. The board deliberated their choice in closed session on July 2.
The board has rushed the second search process in hopes of getting a superintendent in place before the start of the 2020-21 school year.
This story will be updated.
