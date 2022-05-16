Career Day at Parade of Homes site introduces students to jobs in building trades

A pair of Waunakee High School seniors who aspire to work as construction managers said their eyes were opened when they attended a building trades career day.

“I’ve learned there’s a lot more positions than I realized in construction,” said Carter Dull, a Waunakee High School junior. “And there’s a lot more to the job.”

Dull, who came with other students in the Construction II class, said he is considering attending UW-Platteville for a career in construction management.

“There’s not just framing and plumbing,” said Alex Schwenn, also a Waunakee junior who plans to become a construction manager. “It’s everything you can think of. They need people.”

The Madison Area Builders Association hosted its eighth annual career day on Wednesday. The event took place at three homes in the Arboretum Village development in Waunakee, which will be a site in the Madison Area Parade of Homes, sponsored by the association, June 17-26.

Building industry volunteers showcased their trades through presentations and hands-on demonstrations in the areas of stamped concrete, kitchen and bath design, plumbing, smart home automation and masonry.

The career day “opened up my perspective on other trades and maybe doing something else,” said Jordan Starr, a senior in the building trades class at Portage High School.

He came to the event figuring he would be a carpenter but enjoyed the chance to take part in a concrete-stamping demonstration.

This year’s career day drew more than 220 students from 10 local schools. At one point another 60-some students had planned to come, which would have boosted attendance to a record level, but some schools couldn’t find bus drivers. Still, the numbers beat last year when only 30 students came, and the year before the career day was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Chad Lawler, executive director of the Madison Area Builders Association, said the event introduces students to careers in the building trades, and in turn helps an industry in need of workers. In some cases the benefit is more immediate.

“Some of the kids that were there were looking for summer jobs. A couple were actually graduating and looking for permanent jobs,” Lawler said. “There is such a need. Any opportunity anyone gets to have some young help come into the companies is always welcome.”

Matt Schumacher, construction trades lead teacher at Waunakee High School, said this is the fourth year he has brought students from his Construction II class.

“Students are able to see the real world benefits of going into the trades, which include little to no college debt, 40-hour work weeks, hands-on skills that will never go away and a healthy wage with benefits,” Schumacher said.

The builders association likes to vary the trades featured at the career day each year since its 420 members represent a number of areas, Lawler said. The event is free to the students with lunch provided this year by Don Tierney, who helped coordinate the event as the Arboretum Village developer.

Jaden Kikkert, a senior at Portage High School who is interested in becoming a police officer, said he learned a lot at the career day and found the smart home automation demonstration particularly interesting. He was with other students who are enrolled in the building trades class at Portage High School.

Another Portage student, Juliana Kreier, who is the only girl in building trades this year, said she is considering a career in plumbing like her father, who works for a company and does side jobs on his own. She said she enjoyed the plumbing demonstration but also thought the brick-laying demonstration was “another cool one.”

Braiden Drinka, an eighth-grader at DeForest Middle School, came with other students in a class studying architecture. He said he came to career day thinking about becoming a plumber but found himself considering another possibility after seeing the masonry demonstration.

Eighth-grader Natalie Towns, who is in the same architecture class, said she wants to be an interior designer like her mother. She said a computer program seemed a little complicated but figured it would get easier once she learned more.

Kali Suchomel, another eighth-grade classmate, said she liked learning about the trades so she can use the information for her own projects someday.

“When I grow up, I can have these skills for myself,” she said.

In addition to the sessions on particular trades, representatives from Madison Area Technical College and the Boys & Girls Clubs of Dane County spoke about educational opportunities.

The Madison Area Builders Association has partnered with the Boys & Girls Clubs of Dane County to raise $35 million to create the McKenzie Regional Workforce Center. It will introduce and train club members and students from area schools about the opportunities available in the construction industry. In addition, the center will prepare students for transition into the workforce with soft-skills training and offer youth entrepreneurial classes. The center is set to open in April 2023.

School Spotlight: Adventures in learning, inside and outside the classroom Each Monday, the Wisconsin State Journal features a story about learning in Wisconsin. Here are School Spotlight stories from the past year.