Cardinal Heights students tackle tough subjects in Community Building Circles

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-362-8333 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Thanks for visiting! Please sign up or log in to view more. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The process is allowing students to have a voice and share it with others, and is giving students leadership skills. It also is laying the groundwork for a further restorative justice process.

“It gives everyone a voice and their own opinion instead of just staying quiet in the back and afraid to speak up,” said eighth-grader Dayton Zuehlke, who has been trained to run circles.

Ninth-grader Carson Schmoldt, who also has received the training, believes the circles are a good building block for future implementation of restorative justice at the school.

Principal Brian Incitti said the school is building toward everyone knowing how to process conflict, work through harm that has been done in the community and come up with solutions through restorative justice circles run by students. For example, when students are caught fighting, instead of a suspension, the harm that was caused could get repaired through a circle.

“For now, we are starting this very low-risk opportunity for kids to learn about one another,” Incitti said.

Before becoming schoolwide this year, Community Building Circles, mostly led by staff, have been used at the school as needed in the past to solve particular problems. Restorative justice circles are currently run at the school by staff.