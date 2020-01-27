Cardinal Heights students tackle tough subjects in Community Building Circles

Students and staff members taking part in Community Building Circles at Cardinal Heights Upper Middle School in Sun Prairie aren’t afraid to discuss tough subjects.
One week the discussion centered on vandalism to the soap and paper towel dispensers in the restrooms at the school for eighth- and ninth-graders.
During the conversation in teacher Carissa Updike’s room, ninth-grader Logan Culbertson said it makes the school “more gross” because people can’t wash their hands properly. Later, Logan said he believes the circles give students good information and help the school grow as a community.
“I feel these circles help us let out our emotions and feelings about the stuff around us,” ninth-grader Blerta Murseli said after the discussion.
The circles, which were started schoolwide this year, involve students and teachers sitting in a circle in classrooms with the intent of building community. At the start, everyone agrees on some simple rules or guidelines that are based on the school’s “CARES” framework, which stands for community, accountability, respect, empathy and safety.
Then the weekly circles discuss a certain topic by passing around a “talking stick” object, with the idea that whoever is holding the object has the floor.
The school is training students to run such circles.
The process is allowing students to have a voice and share it with others, and is giving students leadership skills. It also is laying the groundwork for a further restorative justice process.
“It gives everyone a voice and their own opinion instead of just staying quiet in the back and afraid to speak up,” said eighth-grader Dayton Zuehlke, who has been trained to run circles.
Ninth-grader Carson Schmoldt, who also has received the training, believes the circles are a good building block for future implementation of restorative justice at the school.
Principal Brian Incitti said the school is building toward everyone knowing how to process conflict, work through harm that has been done in the community and come up with solutions through restorative justice circles run by students. For example, when students are caught fighting, instead of a suspension, the harm that was caused could get repaired through a circle.
“For now, we are starting this very low-risk opportunity for kids to learn about one another,” Incitti said.
Before becoming schoolwide this year, Community Building Circles, mostly led by staff, have been used at the school as needed in the past to solve particular problems. Restorative justice circles are currently run at the school by staff.
Students co-led a restorative justice circle earlier this year after an incident in which a Sun Prairie student applied black face paint over his entire face while he was at a girls basketball game Nov. 23 at Sun Prairie High School and posted it on social media.
“It was kind of interesting to hear other people’s opinions about it,” said ninth-grader Kalaya Knight, who took part in the circle about the blackface incident.
The school is following a model created by Tom Cavanagh, an instructor at Colorado State University who started the Restorative Justice Education nonprofit organization. He will be back at the school in February, Incitti said, to train 50 more staff members, help lead students and parent panels, observe teachers, and further consult to help Cardinal Heights become a student-led restorative justice school.