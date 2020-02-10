Cap Times Talk: Madison School Board candidate forum 2020

Three Madison School Board seats will be decided in April, and the Cap Times will bring together the finalists for each of the seats in a public forum on Tuesday, March 17, at East High School.
The moderators will be Cap Times education reporter Scott Girard and Taylor Kilgore of the Simpson Street Free Press, which provides journalism and writing training for Dane County students in grades 3 through 12.
The spring primary on Feb. 18 will narrow the field in Seat 6 from three to two, but here is the full list of potential forum participants:
Seat 2: Savion Castro
Seat 6: The top two finishers among Karen Ball, Maia Pearson and Christina Gomez Schmidt
Seat 7: Wayne Strong and Nicki Vander Meulen
The forum will take place in the auditorium at East High School, 2222 East Washington Ave., and will run from 7-8:30 p.m. The event is free to all, but Cap Times members will have preferred seating at the front of the auditorium. Visit here for more information about membership.
Hope to see you there!