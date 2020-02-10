Cap Times Talk: Madison School Board candidate forum 2020

Three Madison School Board seats will be decided in April, and the Cap Times will bring together the finalists for each of the seats in a public forum on Tuesday, March 17, at East High School.

The moderators will be Cap Times education reporter Scott Girard and Taylor Kilgore of the Simpson Street Free Press, which provides journalism and writing training for Dane County students in grades 3 through 12.

The spring primary on Feb. 18 will narrow the field in Seat 6 from three to two, but here is the full list of potential forum participants:

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-362-8333 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Thanks for visiting! Please sign up or log in to view more. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Seat 2: Savion Castro

Seat 6: The top two finishers among Karen Ball, Maia Pearson and Christina Gomez Schmidt

Seat 7: Wayne Strong and Nicki Vander Meulen

The forum will take place in the auditorium at East High School, 2222 East Washington Ave., and will run from 7-8:30 p.m. The event is free to all, but Cap Times members will have preferred seating at the front of the auditorium. Visit here for more information about membership.