Three Madison School Board seats will be decided this spring, and the Cap Times will bring together the finalists for each of the seats in a public forum on Tuesday, March 19 at East High School.
The moderators will be Cap Times education reporter Negassi Tesfamichael and managing editor Taylor Kilgore of the Simpson Street Free Press, which provides journalism and writing training for Dane County students in grades 3 through 12.
It is not yet clear who the candidates at the forum will be because voters will narrow down each race to two finalists in a February primary. Those currently in the race are as follows:
Seat 3: Kaleem Caire, Cris Carusi and Skylar Croy. Croy’s name will be on the primary election ballot, but he announced in January after the filing deadline that he will not be campaigning.
Seat 4: David Blaska, Laila Borokhim, Albert Bryan and Ali Muldrow
Seat 5: TJ Mertz, Ananda Mirilli and Amos Roe
The forum is free and will run 7-8:30 p.m. in the auditorium at East High, 2222 E. Washington Ave. Hope to see you there. If you do plan to go it would help us if you would RSVP on our Facebook event page, but doing so is not required for attendance.