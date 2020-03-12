Cap Times Talk: Madison School Board candidate forum 2020 — UPDATED
Cap Times Talk: Madison School Board candidate forum 2020 — UPDATED

Madison School Board forum photo illustration
PHOTO ILLUSTRATION BY BRANDON RAYGO

Three Madison School Board seats will be decided in April, and the Cap Times will bring together the finalists for each of the seats in a forum on Tuesday, March 17, at East High School.

While the forum is open to the public, we are discouraging people other than the candidates from attending in person in order to limit the potential spread of coronavirus. We will write about the discussion and also make a full recording of it available online.

The moderators will be Cap Times education reporter Scott Girard and Taylor Kilgore of the Simpson Street Free Press, which provides journalism and writing training for Dane County students in grades 3 through 12.

The forum participants will be:

Seat 2: Savion Castro

Seat 6: Maia Pearson and Christina Gomez Schmidt

Seat 7: Wayne Strong and Nicki Vander Meulen

Editor's notes: This story was updated to reflect the results of the Feb. 18 primary election that narrowed the field for Seat 6.

The story was updated again on March 12 in the wake of public health concerns connected to the coronavirus.

