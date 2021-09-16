Cap Times Idea Fest: Madison Chamber leaders discuss shifting goals of organizations

That can mean navigating the political waters. All three panelists stressed the importance of bipartisanship and for their organizations working with anyone who supports the needs of their members.

“I don’t want to hear what party you’re from, I want to hear what are you going to do to mobilize our economy and help our Latino communities develop and be part of our community,” Cavazos said. “Everyone’s talking about (diversity, equity and inclusion) efforts or diversity efforts, but we need to start creating more inroads to understanding these populations and creating laws that will invite them in and not extricate them from our community.”

Cawley said the wide range of potential projects makes it especially important for businesses and chamber organizations to know their goals and focus on what they know best.

“There are lots of things we haven’t weighed in on because it’s just not our lane,” she said. “That goes back to having a really clear idea about your mission and your purpose, being able to apply that to the decisions that you make and constantly showing in a real way the value proposition not only of your organization and your members, but the greater business community.”