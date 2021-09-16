Cap Times Idea Fest: Madison Chamber leaders discuss shifting goals of organizations

The Greater Madison Chamber of Commerce traces its roots to a group called “The 40,000 Club,” formed in the early 1900s with a goal of doubling Madison’s population to 40,000 by the end of the decade.
“They failed — they got to 28 or 29,000 in that decade — but what they learned in that was that coordinated action for collective good was a path forward,” Zach Brandon, now the chamber’s president, said.
Brandon moderated a panel with U.S. Chamber of Commerce Foundation President Carolyn Cawley and Latino Chamber of Commerce of Dane County President and CEO Jessica Cavazos on the idea of business advocacy for this year’s Cap Times Idea Fest. The panel, titled “The bottom line is not a race to the bottom,” invited the group to discuss the shifting goals of their organizations and the businesses that make up their membership as they try to connect to community needs.
Brandon traced the thread from the group’s founding documents more than a century ago to the conversation today, noting that the writers included a sentence, “All that we will write in the coming pages will be written from the ‘we’ perspective.”
“It was very much about the we and not the me, so return on community not return on investment,” Brandon said.
Cawley explained that as a nonprofit affiliate of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, her organization “is really about bringing businesses together for collective impact and greater collective impact in communities.”
“As issues and topics become priorities and concerns and opportunities for businesses and communities, we’re the right place to be that nexus between them,” she said.
Locally, Cavazos’ organization, while much younger than the other two, is carrying out a similar mission. The Latino Chamber is constantly assessing changing demographics in the state and its membership, she said, noting that immigrants from different countries often have different needs.
“Our Chamber has had to adapt over the past five years to figure out now statewide, what are the demographics, how do we help individualize our products and services for those demographics and how do we create programming and advocacy around their different individual needs?” she said. “We have a lot of business owners who have children who are (Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals) recipients; how do we provide advocacy for them or how do we become resound allies to the DACA movement?”
That can mean navigating the political waters. All three panelists stressed the importance of bipartisanship and for their organizations working with anyone who supports the needs of their members.
“I don’t want to hear what party you’re from, I want to hear what are you going to do to mobilize our economy and help our Latino communities develop and be part of our community,” Cavazos said. “Everyone’s talking about (diversity, equity and inclusion) efforts or diversity efforts, but we need to start creating more inroads to understanding these populations and creating laws that will invite them in and not extricate them from our community.”
Cawley said the wide range of potential projects makes it especially important for businesses and chamber organizations to know their goals and focus on what they know best.
“There are lots of things we haven’t weighed in on because it’s just not our lane,” she said. “That goes back to having a really clear idea about your mission and your purpose, being able to apply that to the decisions that you make and constantly showing in a real way the value proposition not only of your organization and your members, but the greater business community.”
The COVID-19 pandemic similarly highlighted the importance of their organizations and clarity on their missions, each said, though it took some adaptation to figure out how best to help members in a mostly virtual world. Cawley highlighted the organization’s partnership with American Express and four national Black chambers of commerce to create a Coalition to Back Black Businesses with a grant program for Black small business owners around the country.
“It’s that ability to look at a national problem, to be able to tap into companies large, medium and small, to have partnerships with the chambers like the four national Black chambers, and put all that together,” she said. “That has really been enormously successful for us and really helped us produce for communities that we really care about, particularly those that have even been more disadvantaged by the pandemic.”
To avoid “irrelevance,” Brandon suggested organization's like chambers of commerce need to “change the way we operate and what we advocate for so that people see that we aren’t single interest.”
“When we talk about business, it’s bigger than just a single business or about return on investment or about lower taxes or lower regulations,” he said. “It is about community, it is about wealth, it is about health, it is about all of the things; businesses as a solution to these greater problems.”
If they don’t, he said, “I think that we will find ourselves in a place of irrelevancy and ultimately disappear.”
