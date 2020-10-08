Cap Times Idea Fest: Local health care leaders say staffing is biggest concern as virus surges

The leaders of Madison’s three big health-care systems all said staffing is their biggest concern as COVID-19 continues to surge in Wisconsin.
“The bed capacity is not the limiting factor. We have not hit the ICU capacity,” said Sue Erickson, president and CEO of UnityPoint Health-Meriter. “What’s really (challenging), at least for sure at our organization, would be staffing to support significant increases (in patients).”
Erickson was joined by Damond Boatwright, regional president of SSM Health in Wisconsin, and UW Health CEO Alan Kaplan for the Cap Times Idea Fest panel, “How Will COVID-19 Change Local Health Care Institutions?” Wisconsin State Journal health reporter David Wahlberg moderated the session.
Boatwright and Kaplan agreed with Erickson's assessment of staffing needs. But on the plus side, Boatwright added that SSM has moved past the concern of not having enough personal protective equipment for employees, one of the major discussion points early in the pandemic.
“Today I stand here having seen a warehouse that’s here in Wisconsin (showing) that we have enough gowns and gloves and masks, I think, sufficient to get through what I hope to be a manageable surge,” he said.
The group discussed how changes in the spring increased the use of telehealth for a time and wreaked havoc on their budgets, forcing wage cuts and furloughs, in some cases. All of the pay cuts from the spring have been restored, the three panelists said, though some adjustments to how they staff certain areas of practice mean that there are staff positions that will not be filled going forward.
They’ve also learned lessons over the past seven months that are helping now as cases tick up in Dane County, Kaplan said.
“We didn’t know back in February or March how the virus spread, we didn’t know how to best treat it, we didn’t have adequate PPE, we didn’t have policies and procedures to keep our staff, our providers and our patients safe, we didn’t have testing capabilities, we didn’t have off-site testing sites,” he said. “All of this has been stood up in the last seven months.
“All of us had to retool our facilities to create more ICU capacity, reverse-flow rooms. There’s been a tremendous lift in the last seven months and through that we are now back to functioning for all illnesses and injuries.”
Kaplan said there was initially “exponential growth” in telemedicine, with 40,000 televisits in April 2020 — more than 10 times the 2,800 televisits in all of 2018 for his system. While that number is “now falling back,” he expects they can use the technology and experiences to better manage potentially contagious people in the future.
“Going forward, why would we take the chance of cross-infecting any infectious patient, COVID or otherwise, with patients that are not infected in the waiting rooms, in the clinics, our staff?” he said. “I think that we will likely change the way we deliver health care to keep those with upper respiratory infections separate from the general population, COVID or otherwise. We may do it through telehealth, we may do it through specialized testing centers, we may do it other ways.”
Boatwright said he also hopes the pandemic spurs better funding of public health measures to decrease disparities in health outcomes that the pandemic has highlighted.
“We can do so much in health care, and we have been trying to be sort of the substitute for an inadequate funding of public health," he said, "but many of the conditions that exist and the disparities of health outcomes that exist is, by and large, due to the environment and conditions that people live in, and an inadequate investment in public health."
Erickson said she’s been happy to see how the industry as a whole has adjusted as needs have changed abruptly at times throughout the past seven months.
“The thing I’ve been amazed about is how rapidly health care can change and adjust," she said. “Sometimes as quickly as overnight that we’ve had to make adjustments and changes on how our operations are working, especially early on in the pandemic.
“Health care is notoriously considered sluggish and I think we’ve proven to ourselves that we can work rapidly when we need to and we’ve learned how to do that very well.”
