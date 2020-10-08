Cap Times Idea Fest: Local health care leaders say staffing is biggest concern as virus surges

They’ve also learned lessons over the past seven months that are helping now as cases tick up in Dane County, Kaplan said.

“We didn’t know back in February or March how the virus spread, we didn’t know how to best treat it, we didn’t have adequate PPE, we didn’t have policies and procedures to keep our staff, our providers and our patients safe, we didn’t have testing capabilities, we didn’t have off-site testing sites,” he said. “All of this has been stood up in the last seven months.

“All of us had to retool our facilities to create more ICU capacity, reverse-flow rooms. There’s been a tremendous lift in the last seven months and through that we are now back to functioning for all illnesses and injuries.”

Kaplan said there was initially “exponential growth” in telemedicine, with 40,000 televisits in April 2020 — more than 10 times the 2,800 televisits in all of 2018 for his system. While that number is “now falling back,” he expects they can use the technology and experiences to better manage potentially contagious people in the future.