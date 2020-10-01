Cap Times Idea Fest: Equity panelists discuss 'two Madisons,' racial disparities

Madison often appears atop online lists of best places to live or visit.
“But the question that comes up for me is: for whom?” Angela Russell asked a Cap Times Idea Fest panel of three Madison leaders titled, “A Time to Act: How Does Madison Make Progress on Racial Equity?”
Russell and the panelists spent an hour discussing the truths behind Madison’s progressive reputation, the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on communities of color and how to make Madison better for its minority residents.
The panel, with Russell moderating, featured Madison College president Jack Daniels, Quartz Health Solutions vice president and chief administrative officer Kimila Daniels and UW Hospital and Clinics vice president for diversity, equity and inclusion Shiva Bidar.
“We have two Madisons here,” Jack Daniels said. “We have a Madison that is great for those who are privileged and we have a Madison that is suffering economically, with housing, with food insecurities, with education, and we can go down that line.
“That really becomes the crux of what we should be having the focus on, and I think we have to be intent on that focus.”
With those “two Madisons,” the panelists said, it becomes easy for those in the privileged class to focus on what Madison is like for them, while ignoring the information that shows it’s not that way for everyone.
“Our data and outcomes on many levels do not reflect who we say we want to be as a city,” said Bidar, a former alder. “We aspire maybe to be that, and some people are convinced that’s what we are, but it’s just not what people of color live through in this city nor what just plain old data and measures show us.”
The challenges of changing that perception, Kimila Daniels said, includes getting past the “intent” of decisions or systems and understanding their effect, instead.
“It’s generally agreed upon that if the intent wasn’t to be racist, then therefore it must not be racist, rather than a focus on, what is the impact?” she said. “Over time, any structure that’s been built needs to be revisited because the people who are using it change over time.”
Moving toward equity can also be uncomfortable for those in positions of power, the panelists said, because it inevitably means giving up some sense of control. Jack Daniels said the focus needs to be on strategies “that allow folks to be comfortable with losing some of that control.”
“Losing some of that control does not mean that you have total anarchy. What it does mean is that we’re sharing in a development and enhancement of a community that we want to be proud of, and to make sure that it’s going to be racially equitable,” he said. “Those are strategies that we need to be focusing in on.”
This summer has seen a new energy around pushes toward equity and racial justice, as protests continue around the United State and in Madison over systemic racism and police brutality, specifically against Black people.
Kimila Daniels called the protests and COVID-19 pandemic a “perfect storm” of social injustice, health disparities and people getting quarantine fatigue. All of those help explain the outpouring of protests over the police killings of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor and, closer to home, a Kenosha police officer shooting Jacob Blake.
“I don’t think we should underestimate the impact of being able to see, on our 5 o’clock news with our entire family, George Floyd being killed,” she said. “Because it’s the perfect storm, that stirred a lot of emotion. There are enough individuals that feel enough is enough and now is the time to change.”
But following through on that promise locally will require Madison to dig deeper into its problems rather than rely on its progressive reputation, the panelists said.
“One of the challenges with Madison is we don’t do the real deep learning,” Kimila Daniels said. “We’re good at reading books, we’re good at reading articles, but really it’s about go out, talk to people, develop relationships, be open to having those conversations to learn more about them and their community. It’s mutually beneficial.”
That means bringing the right people to the table — and keeping them there, Bidar stressed. The group said that too often, Madison leaders invite people of color to be part of discussions, but marginalize their voices during the conversation. Instead, it needs to be about “an open, honest relationship” that lasts beyond the immediate decision being made, Kimila Daniels said.
It’s on Madison’s white residents to recognize the inequities in the systems and begin learning how to untangle them — a journey that is never complete, the panelists said.
“There is not a final destination. You do not graduate,” Bidar said. “I think that is very hard for people, especially in environments where we have a lot of people who are used to structure.”
