Cap Times Idea Fest: Equity panelists discuss 'two Madisons,' racial disparities

With those “two Madisons,” the panelists said, it becomes easy for those in the privileged class to focus on what Madison is like for them, while ignoring the information that shows it’s not that way for everyone.

“Our data and outcomes on many levels do not reflect who we say we want to be as a city,” said Bidar, a former alder. “We aspire maybe to be that, and some people are convinced that’s what we are, but it’s just not what people of color live through in this city nor what just plain old data and measures show us.”

The challenges of changing that perception, Kimila Daniels said, includes getting past the “intent” of decisions or systems and understanding their effect, instead.

“It’s generally agreed upon that if the intent wasn’t to be racist, then therefore it must not be racist, rather than a focus on, what is the impact?” she said. “Over time, any structure that’s been built needs to be revisited because the people who are using it change over time.”

Moving toward equity can also be uncomfortable for those in positions of power, the panelists said, because it inevitably means giving up some sense of control. Jack Daniels said the focus needs to be on strategies “that allow folks to be comfortable with losing some of that control.”