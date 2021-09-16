Cap Times Idea Fest: Chamber leaders discuss shift to 'collective impact in communities'

“It was very much about the we and not the me, so return on community not return on investment,” Brandon said.

Cawley explained that as a nonprofit affiliate of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, her organization “is really about bringing businesses together for collective impact and greater collective impact in communities.”

“As issues and topics become priorities and concerns and opportunities for businesses and communities, we’re the right place to be that nexus between them,” she said.

Locally, Cavazos’ organization, while much younger than the other two, is carrying out a similar mission. The Latino Chamber is constantly assessing changing demographics in the state and its membership, she said, noting that immigrants from different countries often have different needs.

“Our Chamber has had to adapt over the past five years to figure out now statewide, what are the demographics, how do we help individualize our products and services for those demographics and how do we create programming and advocacy around their different individual needs?” she said. “We have a lot of business owners who have children who are (Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals) recipients; how do we provide advocacy for them or how do we become resound allies to the DACA movement?”