Cap Times forum for Madison School Board candidates canceled

Editor's note posted on March 16: In light of the closure of Madison Metropolitan School District buildings and general concern about limiting social contact during the COVID-19, pandemic, we have decided to cancel the School Board forum scheduled for Tuesday.

Three Madison School Board seats will be decided in April, and the Cap Times will bring together the finalists for each of the seats in a forum on Tuesday, March 17, at East High School.

While the forum is open to the public, we are discouraging people other than the candidates from attending in person in order to limit the potential spread of coronavirus. We will write about the discussion and also make a full recording of it available online.

The moderators will be Cap Times education reporter Scott Girard and Taylor Kilgore of the Simpson Street Free Press, which provides journalism and writing training for Dane County students in grades 3 through 12.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-362-8333 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Thanks for visiting! Please sign up or log in to view more. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The forum participants will be:

Seat 2: Savion Castro

Seat 6: Maia Pearson and Christina Gomez Schmidt