Cap Times forum for Madison School Board candidates canceled

Editor's note posted on March 16: In light of the closure of Madison Metropolitan School District buildings and general concern about limiting social contact during the COVID-19, pandemic, we have decided to cancel the School Board forum scheduled for Tuesday.
Three Madison School Board seats will be decided in April, and the Cap Times will bring together the finalists for each of the seats in a forum on Tuesday, March 17, at East High School.
While the forum is open to the public, we are discouraging people other than the candidates from attending in person in order to limit the potential spread of coronavirus. We will write about the discussion and also make a full recording of it available online.
The moderators will be Cap Times education reporter Scott Girard and Taylor Kilgore of the Simpson Street Free Press, which provides journalism and writing training for Dane County students in grades 3 through 12.
The forum participants will be:
Seat 2: Savion Castro
Seat 6: Maia Pearson and Christina Gomez Schmidt
Seat 7: Wayne Strong and Nicki Vander Meulen
Editor's notes: This story was updated to reflect the results of the Feb. 18 primary election that narrowed the field for Seat 6.
The story was updated again on March 12 in the wake of public health concerns connected to the coronavirus.