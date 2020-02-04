Candidates in Madison School Board race up for primary weigh in on top issues

Candidates were asked what they would do to fix a lack of transparency from the district some people perceive and how they would go about rebuilding the community's trust.

Gomez Schmidt talked about making sure the board has enough time and information to analyze important decisions so it is not rushed. She also said information about new proposals should be given to the public in a more timely manner.

Pearson cited the recent community forums with the superintendent finalists as good examples of the board being transparent.

She also said groups like the district's Black Excellence Coalition, which is largely made up of community members, are good outlets for people to share their thoughts.

Ball said the district could work to make access to data and information that is already online less cumbersome. She said she would want the board to set short-term goals on building trust and follow through on them while recognizing it won't change overnight.

The Madison School Board is considering two referendum questions for the November ballot — a proposed $315 million facilities request and a possible $36 million operating referendum.