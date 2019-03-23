Other public service: Board member, Wisconsin Technology Council, since March; UW-Madison Center for Research on Early Childhood Education Advisory Board, since 2018; Edgewood College School of Business Advisory Board, chairman, since 2011; Madison Children's Museum board of directors, since 2016; UW-Madison Chancellor's Community Advisory Council, since 2016; 100State Advisory Board, since 2017; various previous board and committee service.

Prior elected office: Associated Students of Madison (ASM), 1996.

Job: Founder and CEO, One City Schools.

Family: Married with five children.

Cristiana Carusi

Age: 52

Address: 5709 Bittersweet Place

Family: Married with two children in Madison School District.

Job: Associate director of communications, UW-Madison Center for Integrated Agricultural Systems.

Prior elected office: None.

Other public service: Organizer, Madison SCAPE (School Community Alliance for Public Education); Girl Scout leader; member of MMSD Guiding Coalition on Equitable and Restorative School Discipline; Peace Corps volunteer, Nepal; Wisconsin Cooperative Housing Association, treasurer; Westside PTO/East Attendance Area PTO Coalition member; parent leadership roles in MMSD schools including PTO fundraising, tutoring, classroom support, outdoor education and farm-to-school.

Education: Master's of science degree, University of California-Davis; bachelor's of fine arts degree, University of California-Santa Barbara.

Website: crisforschools.com