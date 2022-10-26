Can honors be equitable? Madison School District revisits controversial change

The Madison School District is reviving a controversial proposal to drop stand-alone honors classes in favor of expanding the use of earned-honors credits in standard classes.

The heart of the issue is equity: Students of color and lower-income students aren’t accessing the district’s stand-alone honors classes as much as their white and wealthier classmates.

“Historically, the concept of advanced learning and honors has served to segregate students based on race, socioeconomic status and special education status,” School Board member Savion Castro said. And when these students do access the advanced classes, they often report feeling “isolated, feeling tokenized and experiencing a white-washed curriculum.”

Last year, the district eyed phasing out stand-alone honors classes starting this school year, but the idea was shelved because officials said it wasn’t the right time.

The board is expected to vote on the proposal within the next few months.

“(We need a) much wider, very transparent conversation with parents and with the board,” School Board member Laura Simkin said.

Currently, the district offers both stand-alone honors classes and regular classes in which earning honors credit is an option. Students don’t have to test into stand-alone honors courses or meet other requirements before signing up, just so long as they’ve fulfilled any course prerequisites.

District officials did not answer questions about what students have to do to earn honors credit in standard classes, but students described it as having to do particularly well on coursework.

Honors coursework is intended to be a pathway to Advanced Placement courses later in high school.

In the first semester of 2020-21, among students with earned-honors credits, 41% were from low-income backgrounds and 56% were students of color.

In stand-alone honors classes, however, 28% were lower-income students, and 45% were students of color.

Proponents hope that by eliminating stand-alone honors classes and expanding earned-honors credits, the district can decrease economic and racial disparities among students while still providing honors-level curriculum. District officials called it a pathway to becoming an anti-racist institution.

Opponents worry dropping stand-alone honors classes will decrease rigor for academically advanced students.

“I think we all agree that disparities at this level are unacceptable, and change is needed,” board member Chris Gomez Schmidt said. “In my opinion, our focus should be on addressing the barriers to access and preparation for these courses instead of dismantling the courses themselves.”

“Stand-alone and earned honors can coexist to create more opportunity for more students,” she said.

At a work group meeting on advanced-learning programming earlier this month, Simkin said she would “strongly object” to eliminating the stand-alone classes. But Castro said he still supports the shift.

How important are honors classes?

Several studies point to a correlation between taking honors courses and future academic success.

A study published in the Journal of Educational Research and Practice in 2019 found that enrollment in AP and honors courses was associated with a higher grade point average in a student’s first semester of college, along with factors such as parents’ education levels. A 2018 study published in the Community College Review showed a similar connection: Students with “higher levels of high school preparation were predicted to pass at higher rates.”

District data from April 2021 show that students who earned honors credits either in stand-alone or standard classes were more likely to participate in AP classes later on. Taking a stand-alone class, however, was associated with an ever greater likelihood that a student would take AP classes.

Devika Pal, a senior at Memorial High School, said the honors classes she took earlier in high school helped her prepare for AP classes, and she benefited from being in a setting where “everyone took their work seriously.”

She agreed that a barrier to accessing these courses for low-income students and students of color is that they often don’t have the same support to excel in them. But Pal doesn’t agree with eliminating the stand-alone courses.

“Because it’s not going to eliminate the problem. It would just make the segregation of academic advanced courses more invisible in the classroom,” Pal said in an email, adding that a better solution would be to offer more resources such as tutoring and guidance.

Castro said advanced learning hasn’t served marginalized students well, pointing out that the first-ever Black history AP class was introduced in high schools just this year.

“What we think of as advanced is manufactured,” Castro said. “And in a lot of ways these advanced courses have gate-kept knowledge and presented knowledge in a really limited and whitewashed manner.”

Valeria Moreno-Lopez, a junior at La Follette High School, said she took an English honors class and earned honors credits in multiple other classes.

She supports students having both options.

“It solely depends on the student and on how they want to learn,” Moreno-Lopez said.

Leon Da Costa, a father of two, thinks eliminating the options of honors classes may actually create another barrier to achievement for marginalized students.

He said that both of his students, who are Black, excel at different levels, and that the two different honors options have offered them each comfortable yet challenging learning environments. But removing stand-alone classes will eliminate advanced learning for everyone, including students of color.

“If it is eliminated, I think the achievement gap, it will be wider again,” Da Costa said.

Hoping to join the conversation

The role of advanced learning options in public education has come up before, in Madison and elsewhere.

In 2010, parents filed a complaint against the Madison School District for failing to meet state mandates for gifted and talented programming.

As the fate of the stand-alone honors courses continues to be discussed, the public is asking for more transparency.

All of the students who spoke to the Wisconsin State Journal for this article agreed that more information needed to be shared, saying they had received no communication from the district about the possible curriculum change.

“Keeping us in the dark isn’t going to help anybody. I feel like we should be included in these conversations,” said Sandy Flores Ruiz, a junior at West High School. “Because we are the ones taking these classes.”

The School Board has requested a formal discussion and vote on the issue. Cindy Green, associate superintendent of teaching and learning, expects the proposal to go before the board in the next few months.

Board member Nicki Vander Meulen asked for “much needed transparency on a situation that’s been pretty cloudy.”

“I do think it needs to be a very open conversation,” Superintendent Carlton Jenkins said at this month’s work group meeting. But he also noted that the discussion has been ongoing for several years.

Discussion of the issue started in 2018 but was disrupted by the pandemic. The district then planned to begin phasing out the stand-alone honors classes starting this school year, but ultimately paused the plan.

“We felt that the timing was not right, and we felt that we didn’t have enough of our community involved in the conversation,” Green said.

Da Costa wants more parents involved, saying most parents may not even know the difference between stand-alone honors classes and earned-honors credits.

“The problem is most of the parents are not that much involved, and they don’t even know what’s going on,” he said.

Multiple parents contacted by the State Journal weren’t willing to be quoted for this article, saying the contentious issue had become toxic.

Green said honors courses are just a “singular point” in advanced coursework, which includes expanding advanced classes and more experiential learning and internships.

Regardless of whether the stand-alone honors courses are still around next year, the district plans to implement a universal approach to the earned-honors credits. All ninth-graders will be required to take an advanced course, which could include a course that offered earned-honors credits.