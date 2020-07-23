Campaigning starts to support $350 million Madison schools referendums as re-vote needed

As a formality, the School Board is meeting Thursday morning to resubmit a vote to put the two referendum questions on the Nov. 3 ballot.

Through “self-discovery,” the Madison School District’s legal counsel realized notices for a July 13 meeting — when the board unanimously approved the two referendums — were not posted in a public “accessible” place before the vote, said district spokesman Tim LeMonds.

Notices for School Board meetings are usually physically posted in places such as libraries or the district’s headquarters, he said, but with those locations limited to the public during the COVID-19 pandemic, meeting notices have been going up in places such as grocery stores to meet the legal requirements.

“This however was an oversight for the referendum vote,” LeMonds said. “This is largely a formality, and the meeting is expected to run only 5 to 10 minutes for this purpose. (The district) is very appreciative that this oversight was caught as early as it was.”