Campaigning during COVID-19: Madison School Board candidates adjust ahead of Election Day

Over the past couple of weeks, candidates have increased their focus on methods that would normally supplement the planned door-to-door canvassing. They feel something is missing without being able to talk to voters, especially given that most of the forums have also been canceled.

“It’s certainly a lot different than my previous two campaigns, that’s for sure,” said Wayne Strong, who is running for Seat 7. “Just meeting people face-to-face and being able to talk to them and show them in-person the passion you have about education, the passion you have about making the school district the best that it can be for all of our students and having them see that sincerity and genuineness in you is lost.”

His opponent, incumbent Nicki Vander Meulen, canceled a few canvassing events she had planned for her campaign and said they “gave people a few days’ break last week” to deal with the fast-moving changes to work, parenting and socializing.

“We are now back and posting some positive posts,” Vander Meulen said of her social media effort. “Yes I want your vote, but I want you to be safe as well.”