Campaign will provide thousands of Madison students with school supplies for online start

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Madison's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Heading into a school year of continued online learning, the Foundation for Madison’s Public Schools is spearheading a campaign to get school supplies into the hands of thousands of the district’s most vulnerable students.

The nonprofit fundraising partner of the Madison School District is joining forces with other organizations to raise money for and deliver school supply kits to families, including items important for a school year that will be completely online for at least the first quarter.

“With the pivot to virtual learning in the spring, many students did not have the supplies they needed at home in order to engage fully in virtual learning,” said Mary Bartzen, the foundation’s community partnerships director. “We really want to do whatever we can to try to support our students learning from home virtually and having the supplies they need is critical to that learning.”

The foundation made an initial investment to purchase supplies to fill 2,500 kits, each containing about $50 worth of supplies, Bartzen said.