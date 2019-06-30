DEFOREST -- At the end of the weeklong camp, inventions the children created with everyday items such as plastic bottles, cardboard tubes and Styrofoam were lined up against the hallway walls at DeForest Middle School.
They were the products of Camp Invention, which uses hands-on activities to promote science, technology, engineering and mathematics learning and other skills such as resourcefulness, problem-solving and entrepreneurship. The campers learn about inventors and then create their own inventions in four topic areas, from farm management to island survival.
“I like that you get to basically make anything,” said Kellen Feiner, a third-grader at Windsor Elementary School.
The DeForest camp, which ended Friday, was run as a double camp so more could enroll. A total of 240 campers, who were entering kindergarten through sixth-grade, took part.
One of the hits for Kellen and others was making a boat out of the stash of items, including random toy parts, parents had brought in.
“We had a boat called the Dragon Marauder and then it sank,” said Sylas Morrison, a sixth-grader at Isthmus Montessori Academy.
But Carter O’Leary, a sixth-grader at DeForest Middle School who teamed up on the boat-building project, said he was happy that when tested, the boat held 23 washers before sinking.
Teddy Loeffelholz, a sixth-grader at DeForest Middle School, said he built a hand with fingers that he could bend to grab items in a session about stolen ideas that also included lessons about the importance of intellectual property and the patent system.
“I like school,” Sophie Wahmhoff, a third-grader at Windsor Elementary School, said in explaining why she liked the camp. “It’s a camp of learning.”
The campers also worked with robot kits and learned how to engrave on acrylic.
The camp was staffed in part by students such as Izzy Grothaus, a junior at DeForest High School, who started coming to Camp Invention in first grade. She worked as a leadership intern.
Both she and Emma Dobbs, a freshman at the high school who was serving as a counselor-in-training, said it is particularly rewarding to have the younger campers bond with them.
“It’s really cool to see the kids create new things and see ways they can use everyday objects, (and rewarding) when they come up to you and (say), ‘Look at what I just made or look at what I did,’” Grothaus said.
Sarah Shagam, who runs the national Camp Invention program in DeForest and Verona, said while she teaches computer classes to seventh- and eighth-grade students at DeForest Middle School, the campers don’t use computers because the camp wants to keep it a hands-on experience.
Shagam, who also teaches architecture at the middle school, said it is a particularly “beautiful thing” to see the older campers being creative.
“I feel a lot of creativity is gone for them at this point,” she said. “It’s learning to use these resources and create something even better from it.”