Camp Ideation supports learning for children of Promega employees during pandemic

As fall approached, Promega Corp. knew it needed to provide support to employees who were juggling jobs and taking care of homebound children during the COVID-19 pandemic.
At the same time, a spa business in town was trying to find a way to survive financially because it was sometimes closed or not operating at full force because of the pandemic.
“So I was thinking about what else can we do with my space and my time that I am passionate about,” said Shilpa Sankaran, founder of Kosa.
Sankaran, a mother of children ages 5 and 8, also could see how difficult it was for children who were learning via a computer. Sankaran co-founded 5Elements Learning Community, where children could participate in their online classes and then spend the rest of the day in other activities centered around Olbrich Garden and adjacent Garver Feed Mill, where her spa business is located.
Then a connection led to approaching Promega about whether employees’ families might be interested in something similar, and that prompted shifting the program to the Fitchburg campus of the biotechnology company.
“They said, ‘Actually this is just what we need right now to support employees and families,’” Sankaran said.
The partnership resulted in the birth of Camp Ideation, which is named after a repurposed space in the company’s Agora Center that Promega had set aside for a creative and collaborative meeting space. As Camp Ideation, a makerspace was created in one half of the room.
School-age children of employees take part in their school’s online learning classes under the supervision of camp teachers. Students are also provided opportunities for outdoor education on Promega’s 300-acre campus. They work on art projects that often feature natural elements and take part in other enrichment activities and programming that includes yoga and meditation and supports mindfulness, creativity, and social and emotional well-being. Students at the all-day camp are in grades 1-6, and the number has ranged from eight to 10.
Sanjay Renesh, a third-grader at Olson Elementary School, said at first he didn’t understand the concept of the camp and because it included children of varying ages, he thought he would be the youngest. But his concerns faded after he started to attend.
“It was like a whole family,” he said. “I made many friends.”
Many of the students talked about enjoying activities outside and being able to spend time with other children.
Support Local Journalism
“On the first day I found a baby turtle,” said Ethan Syse, a fourth-grader at Oregon’s Prairie View Elementary.
Kaia Herman, a third-grader at Mount Horeb Intermediate Center, said she likes going on walks.
“It is fun, and the thing that I like about it is we can get our work done and have fun,” Kaia said.
Kaia and Elisiana Zeka, a fifth-grader at Chavez Elementary School, have taken leadership with some activities. For example, they were finding a number of dead birds so they started naming them and created a burial ground. They also made signs with sayings such as “Honk if you’re happy,” and stand next to the roadway to see if motorists react.
“I am very grateful for this place because not many kids get to go here and have this fun time,” Elisiana said.
Sankaran said the students have experienced COVID-19 in their own lives because they have been quarantined, a grandparent has died or their parents have gotten tested.
“So we are dealing with grief in the classroom,” Sankaran said.
Sankaran, who graduated from Middleton High School in 1991 and returned to the Madison area after living in San Francisco for 15 years, is the director of 5Elements Learning Community, which she co-founded with Betsy Delzer. Plans are in the works to use the Camp Ideation blueprint to set up programs at other businesses. Other thoughts include after-school and summer school programs.
Karen Burkhartzmeyer, senior communications specialist, said Promega has a fair number of employees who need to work on site.
“(Camp Ideation) has been really well received, and we plan to continue it through the end of the school year,” Burkhartzmeyer said.
Promega is subsidizing the costs and also offers a subsidy to help with employees’ children who need tutors.
“We really try to support our employees in whatever it is going on in their lives,” Burkhartzmeyer said. “So when they come to work, they can feel comfortable and good about being there.”
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!