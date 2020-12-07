Camp Ideation supports learning for children of Promega employees during pandemic

As fall approached, Promega Corp. knew it needed to provide support to employees who were juggling jobs and taking care of homebound children during the COVID-19 pandemic.

At the same time, a spa business in town was trying to find a way to survive financially because it was sometimes closed or not operating at full force because of the pandemic.

“So I was thinking about what else can we do with my space and my time that I am passionate about,” said Shilpa Sankaran, founder of Kosa.

Sankaran, a mother of children ages 5 and 8, also could see how difficult it was for children who were learning via a computer. Sankaran co-founded 5Elements Learning Community, where children could participate in their online classes and then spend the rest of the day in other activities centered around Olbrich Garden and adjacent Garver Feed Mill, where her spa business is located.

Then a connection led to approaching Promega about whether employees’ families might be interested in something similar, and that prompted shifting the program to the Fitchburg campus of the biotechnology company.

“They said, ‘Actually this is just what we need right now to support employees and families,’” Sankaran said.