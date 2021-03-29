Cambridge High School senior Rachel Drotzer rules the roost

Then in the fall of 2019, she and her mom went to a swap in Beaver Dam, and she purchased her first two show birds — a Polish bantam and a Silver Spangled Hamburg. The Polish bantam earned her a grand champion award at the Jefferson County Fair, which was held online last summer.

At another swap last year, she fell in love with some ducks and talked her mom into letting her purchase three, and that led to getting a reserve champion award for a drake at the same fair last year.

Now that Drotzer has egg layers and show birds, she has ordered meat birds that arrive May 10 and she plans to show them at the fair this year. She also shows her birds at other shows.

Sometimes, no cure

In the meantime, Drotzer cares for her flock with weekly checkups of their eyes and beaks and deworming in the spring and fall. She also has dealt with health issues, such as the time she had a bird that was sneezing. A veterinarian came out, and Drotzer tried treating the respiratory disease, but it didn’t completely go away. The vet said she had the choice of letting the chicken go or quarantining her for another three weeks to see if the illness would go away on its own.