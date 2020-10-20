Cambridge Elementary closed for 2 days due to staff shortage amid COVID-19 pandemic

Another teacher was absent because their child was quarantined, and two more support staff members were unable to work due to medical reasons unrelated to COVID-19.

"Cumulatively, it made it difficult to get enough staff to operate the school safely," Nikolay said. "That's why we made the decision we did to go virtual until Nov. 2."

In all, 13 out of 61 staff members were unable to report for work at the elementary school by Friday.

“We were at a breaking point at the end of the week," Nikolay said during a Cambridge School Board meeting Monday.

Most if not all of the absent staff members are scheduled to return to work by the end of October, and district administration expects the school will be fully staffed by Nov. 2.

"We anticipated there might be starts and stops because of staffing issues," Nikolay said.

The current method of instruction at Nikolay Middle School, Koshkonong Trails and Cambridge High School will not be effected by the elementary school closure.

“We’re in the midst of implementing our action and response to [the pandemic],” Grace Leonard, a Cambridge School Board member, said during the Monday meeting.