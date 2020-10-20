 Skip to main content
Cambridge Elementary closed for 2 days due to staff shortage amid COVID-19 pandemic
The Cambridge School District announced Sunday evening that Cambridge Elementary will be closed Monday, Oct. 19 and Tuesday, Oct. 20, due to staff shortage. 

The school will be closed to all students for both in-person and online classes, according to a statement released Sunday by Cambridge School District Superintendent Bernie Nikolay. 

Classes for elementary school students will be moved to an online-only format starting Wednesday, Oct. 21 until at least Nov. 2. 

The elementary school offered both in-person and online classes and up until Monday, Nikolay estimated between 70% and 80% of the elementary school's 450 students attended class in person. 

"Parents had the option to move from one [learning method] to the other," he said in an interview.

Two Cambridge Elementary School students tested positive for COVID-19 recently which led to 10% of the school's roughly 40 teachers to quarantine for 14 days because they had been in close contact with at least one of the students.

As of Monday, the teachers who were in close contact with the students had not tested positive for COVID-19, Nikolay said. 

Support staff members were also required to quarantine because of close contact with the students.

Another teacher was absent because their child was quarantined, and two more support staff members were unable to work due to medical reasons unrelated to COVID-19. 

"Cumulatively, it made it difficult to get enough staff to operate the school safely," Nikolay said. "That's why we made the decision we did to go virtual until Nov. 2."

In all, 13 out of 61 staff members were unable to report for work at the elementary school by Friday.

“We were at a breaking point at the end of the week," Nikolay said during a Cambridge School Board meeting Monday. 

Most if not all of the absent staff members are scheduled to return to work by the end of October, and district administration expects the school will be fully staffed by Nov. 2.

"We anticipated there might be starts and stops because of staffing issues," Nikolay said.

The current method of instruction at Nikolay Middle School, Koshkonong Trails and Cambridge High School will not be effected by the elementary school closure. 

“We’re in the midst of implementing our action and response to [the pandemic],” Grace Leonard, a Cambridge School Board member, said during the Monday meeting.

The Cambridge School Board voted 5-2 for students in grades K-2 to return to in-person learning at the elementary school on Nov.2, pending Cambridge COVID-19 metrics; students in grades 3-5 will return to in-person learning two weeks after the return of grades K-2, pending Cambridge COVID-19 metrics; students in grades 6-12 who are identified for targeted support are able to maintain their current learning plan; and all other students in grades 6-12 will return to in-person learning no sooner than the second semester which starts Jan. 25.

Board Vice President Jim Womble said he agreed with the decision and he believed it is important for elementary students to return to in-person learning as soon as possible to support their social development. 

"Significant amount of the student body will have been away from in-person learning for nearly 10 months," he said. “Making an effort to maintain elementary school on face to face condition is important, it out weighs the risks.” 

