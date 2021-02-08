Busing among the logistical challenges as some area schools return for in-person learning

As more districts around Dane County begin offering some in-person instruction, one of the biggest logistical challenges is getting the students to school.
Coordinating bus schedules was a hurdle in pre-pandemic times, with thousands of students, tight timelines and sometimes odd school boundaries. On top of adjusting those pieces for COVID-19 precautions, the pandemic exacerbated an already existing shortage of bus drivers in many places.
The shortage is significant enough that some companies are offering bonuses to new drivers — Badger Bus, for example, which serves the Madison Metropolitan and Verona Area school districts, is offering $2,500 to new hires.
“A good chunk of our drivers were older, so they were concerned (about working during a pandemic),” Badger Bus executive vice president for operations and sales John Meier said in January. “We have to build back and we’ve got to get people encouraged.”
Verona has offered some in-person instruction for students in grades K-2 since the beginning of the school year, and is in the process of phasing back all grades for families that choose to take part. The lack of certainty around who would come for in-person instruction and then who among those would need busing created a huge challenge for figuring out routes, said Badger Ridge Middle School teacher John Bremmer, who also helps coordinate bus transportation.
“It’s been great working with (Badger Bus), I can’t say enough about their efforts,” Bremmer said. “We joke, but it’s serious, they’ve probably done five years worth of bus routing at this point in time.”
In the Middleton-Cross Plains Area School District, which operates its own bus fleet, grades 4K-4 students returned last week, with middle school and high school students coming over the next four weeks.
“Parents were asked if they wanted to remain virtual, if they wanted to return to school and if they wanted to return to school, did they want transportation,” MCPASD transportation services director Jeff Fedler said. “Then we just sifted and winnowed our way through all that data to come up with the transportation plan that we have in place.”
While planning for busing during the pandemic has “been a challenge,” Fedler said, it also fits in with why he and others enjoy their jobs.
“The reason we work in this industry and we like it so much is because it’s never the same thing every day,” Fedler said. “Something always pops up and it changes. We like to be creative problem-solvers.”
On top of the routing, there are precautions in place to make buses safer for those on board. Meier said Badger Bus has provided PPE for every driver, disinfects the buses after each trip and leaves the windows slightly cracked — just an inch or so in the winter — to improve circulation. Masks are required and there are fewer students on each bus to allow social distancing.
“Every bus is managed, every child has their own seat,” Meier said.
Even when no one was in-person, Meier said the company was paying people to drive the buses to keep them running well.
MCPASD used the time without daily bus routes to “go through our entire fleet of buses from top to bottom,” Fedler said, to make sure they were in good condition when they were needed again. He said the district also kept many drivers busy delivering food or materials to students, while others who are retirees “said, ‘I’ll just stay at home and do my own thing until the district decides we’re going back.'
“I’m pleased to say all of the drivers that we had at the end of last year with the rare exception of a handful that chose to retire, they all came back,” Fedler said. “That’s a great credit to them because they really missed their kids and they understand how important it is for them to get to school.”
Having its own fleet also helped the school district stay up-to-date on its needs as it considered reopening options in an unprecedented year, he said.
“By having a district-owned fleet, I think we were able to implement things much more quickly because we were in constant communication with the senior leadership of the district and because we’re part of the district, we were part of those conversations and discussions when necessary,” Fedler said.
Verona's Bremmer and Badger Bus' Meier, meanwhile, praised the communication between the district and the bus company and are glad to be able to get students to school when possible.
“It’s a good feeling that we’re able to do this,” Bremmer said. “It’s also good that we’re able to do this as safely as possible.
“I’m also still in the classroom — the payoff is we get to see kiddos. At the end of the day, that’s what it’s all about.”
