Busing among the logistical challenges as some area schools return for in-person learning

“Every bus is managed, every child has their own seat,” Meier said.

Even when no one was in-person, Meier said the company was paying people to drive the buses to keep them running well.

MCPASD used the time without daily bus routes to “go through our entire fleet of buses from top to bottom,” Fedler said, to make sure they were in good condition when they were needed again. He said the district also kept many drivers busy delivering food or materials to students, while others who are retirees “said, ‘I’ll just stay at home and do my own thing until the district decides we’re going back.'

“I’m pleased to say all of the drivers that we had at the end of last year with the rare exception of a handful that chose to retire, they all came back,” Fedler said. “That’s a great credit to them because they really missed their kids and they understand how important it is for them to get to school.”

Having its own fleet also helped the school district stay up-to-date on its needs as it considered reopening options in an unprecedented year, he said.