Only in Wisconsin would children in a summer program be divided into groups named after cheese.

Children enrolled in Summer Club in Oregon are in groups with names like Babybels, brie cheese, goat cheese, manchego and mozzarella. It’s all part of this summer’s theme for the nonprofit, community-based, child care program for children in kindergarten through fifth grade.

Jeanne Carpenter, who owns Firefly Coffeehouse and Artisan Cheese with her husband, Uriah, came weekly during most of the summer session to talk to the kids about the origins of different cheeses she brought for them to taste. Bringing in Carpenter is an example of how After School Clubs, which runs several child care programs during the year including Summer Club, embraces community connections.

“We are kind of like a tree with all of the branches of the community really networking as a whole,” said Lisa Gits, executive director of After School Clubs.

Other examples include days the Oregon Fire Department brings a big tarp that is sprayed with water for a slip and slide — in addition to having firefighters talk about their occupation and importance of the fire department. Police also will visit.

After School Clubs rents space in Netherwood Knoll Elementary School from the Oregon School District. While it is a separate nonprofit entity, After School Clubs supports the school’s efforts.

“We do the same things that the school district does in fostering successes,” Gits said. “It takes a village to raise our children, and we are part of village.”

Gits said the program’s biggest asset is its location.

“We are really in the middle of Oregon,” she said.

That gives the program easy access to the library and Oregon Community Pool, where students also can be escorted if they are on swim team. Field trips, which have included the nearby post office, are a big part of the program.

Once the cheese theme for this year’s summer program was chosen, it was a natural fit to ask Carpenter to take part, Gits said. Gits has served on various boards with Carpenter, and her daughter attended After School Clubs. Carpenter also held previous jobs in the cheese business, including working in the specialty cheese departments for Metcalfe’s Markets where she was known as the “cheese geek,” Gits said.

“Our kids absolutely found it so interesting,” Gits said.

Andrea Ocampo, 7, of Oregon, said last Friday that Oaxaca, which originated in Mexico, was her favorite cheese, while Grayson Glennon, 7, of Oregon, said his was Gjetost, a Norwegian cheese.

“I liked all the different flavors and learning about them,” said Linden Nielson, 8, Brooklyn.

Carpenter’s presentations started out the weekly assembly, where the week’s schedule, including the major field trip, is discussed. The assembly also includes discussion about the program’s expectations of being safe, respectful, responsible and a “doer.” Gits explained that doers will pick up a piece of paper they see on the ground or help someone who is hurting. Parents and teachers who witness children doing acts like that can give out tickets. Then those children whose names are drawn can choose from a collection of trinkets.

Summer Club activities include arts and crafts and science, technology, engineering and math activities. Other activities are free play, outdoor play, organized games, cooking, computer lab experiences and group activities. The program also builds in “quiet time,” during which children read, teachers read to them or children do other quiet activities.

On Friday, Nora Day, 8, of Oregon, was busy making a jungle with a moat and a white tiger, which is her favorite animal. She was using recycled materials such as packing peanuts, pipe cleaners and a plastic vegetable container.

Addison Thal, 11, of Fitchburg, and Lila Stevenson, 8, of Oregon, talked about the cooking projects. One involved Malva pudding, an African dish made during the week of a field trip to the water park at Kalahari Resorts and Conventions. Teacher Amanda Grefsheim said it led to a discussion about Kalahari, a large semi-arid sandy savanna in southern Africa, and the group looked at a map and talked about the area.

In addition to Summer Club, the organization has a Breakfast Club before classes start. It also runs After School Club Care at the end of the school day and on days school is not in session. Between 150 and 160 children are typically enrolled year round, Gits said.

After School Clubs also arranges for a bus to take children between Summer Club and summer school at the high school.

The nonprofit organization was started in 1987 by former superintendent Linda Burrows, who saw that many children were going to homes where they would not have adult supervision.

One important aspect of Summer Club is spending time with peers who the children will likely be with through high school, Gits said.

“The socialization is huge,” she said.

Grayson Gebauer, 10, of Oregon, who has been going to Summer Club since he was in kindergarten, said he enjoys being able to talk with his friends there.

“I was a bit scared that I wouldn’t have friends, but I had so much fun,” said Logan Gast, 8, of Fitchburg.