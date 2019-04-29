Middle-school students who got a sneak peek at life on a college campus said they learned a number of things — including the fact that 46 coffee shops are spread around campus.
“I think I want to stick with what I want to be because they made me realize that it’s going to be hard but I can do it,” said Abby Tuinstra, a seventh-grader at Black Hawk Middle School.
Bucky’s Classroom is designed to increase college opportunities for all students, in part by giving them access to the UW-Madison campus. Presented through the new UW Connects statewide outreach program, the program also establishes a “classroom to campus” connection by having university students teach pre-college preparedness and career exploration at the middle schools through a curriculum developed by the UW-Madison School of Education. The college student ambassadors also develop relationships with the younger students.
UW-Madison students have been visiting five times throughout the year, developing relationships with the partnering middle-school classrooms. The participating classrooms are also invited to experience campus life firsthand with a visit to UW-Madison that includes a tour of campus, lunch in one of the dining halls and a hands-on learning experience in a science lab.
“It was cool because I got to learn a bit more about science in college and it makes me want to learn more,” Aniya Dietzman, a seventh-grader at Black Hawk, said about her experiences with college students.
A total of 10 schools throughout the state took part this year. In Dane County, students at Black Hawk, Cherokee, Toki and Wright middle schools were involved.
Natalie Miller-Wolf, a teacher in the college readiness AVID program and the AVID/Academic and Career Planning coordinator at Black Hawk, said this is the second academic year she has been involved with Bucky’s Classroom after learning about it from a colleague. Black Hawk’s involvement wrapped up this month.
She said it fits with the objectives of the AVID program.
“Any opportunities to get (middle-school students) on campus I feel like they really enjoy,” she said. “They feel old when they get to go there.”
Miller-Wolf said another voice also is beneficial.
“As a teacher, I can tell them things over and over. When it is coming from someone else, sometimes the novelty of that, they are so intense,” she said.
Miller-Wolf likes the engaging, hands-on activities and how the college students work in learning even during the games students play.
Abby said her favorite Bucky’s Classroom activity was the Chutes and Ladders game, which was adapted to teach the students about college careers.
“The experience made me realize that I want to go to UW-Madison (and) also made me realize that I want to be a nurse or artist,” said Black Hawk seventh-grader Brianna Bey.
Black Hawk seventh-grader Isabelle Chang said her favorite activity was going to the Discovery Building.
Fran Puleo, assistant director of outreach programs at UW-Madison, who oversees Bucky’s Classroom, said schools in Dane County where there is a greater need for exposure to this kind of program were sought out. But the program also tries to reach all corners of the state and hopes in the future to reach out more to rural areas and employ some distance-education technology, she said.
This is the third year of the program, which is evolving and looking to increase the number of schools that take part, Puleo said. In the future, the program may be condensed to one semester so it can serve 10 schools in the fall and 10 in spring.
Bucky’s Classroom also is working to incorporate the university’s arts department to add to the breadth of the program, Puleo said.