Brodhead High School to go online for 2 weeks after COVID-19 positives

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Madison's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Brodhead High School will go to online-only instruction for two weeks starting Tuesday after seven students tested positive for COVID-19, the Green County Public Health Department and the Brodhead School District said Monday.

In a joint news release, the two agencies said the district was told last week about a student gathering that happened the weekend before the school year started. One high school student tested positive for COVID-19.

About 25 students who were considered close contacts at school were sent home, and several other students who had been identified as being at the gathering were sent home as well.

Since then, several more students who were at the gathering have tested positive for COVID-19, and Green County Public Health has now identified this as an outbreak. The district decided to go to online-only instruction for high school from Sept. 8 to Sept. 18. The high school will be deep-cleaned on Sept. 8 and 9, so no students should come to school there.

The school board will discuss its next steps at its meeting on Wednesday.

To date, 304 Green County residents have tested positive for COVID-19.

“We want to assure the community, students and staff of Brodhead High School, and their family members that extra steps are being taken to protest students and staff to minimize the spread of COVID-19,” health officer RoAnn Warden said in a statement. “These extra safety precautions include moving the Brodhead High School to full virtual learning for the next two weeks.”

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.