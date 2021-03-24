Broadway star, prominent psychologist to speak at UW-Madison's commencement ceremonies

UW-Madison's spring commencement ceremonies will feature two of the university's alums — a Broadway star and a prominent psychologist — as keynote speakers.

Broadway star André De Shields and psychologist John Gottman will address graduates of their alma mater at the ceremonies at Camp Randall on Saturday, May 8, according to a news release. De Shields will speak at the undergraduate ceremony, and Gottman will speak to those getting their graduate degrees.

Both De Shields and Gottman will serve as keynote speakers remotely due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The Class of 2021 will be celebrating commencement in person at two graduates-only ceremonies set to be held the same day. The undergraduate ceremony will start at 12 p.m. Saturday, May 8 and the graduate degree ceremony will begin later in the day at 4 p.m.

Families, friends and guests will be able to watch a livestream of both ceremonies.

De Shields, a Tony, Grammy, Obie and Emmy winner, is a graduate of UW-Madison's Class of 1970. He earned a bachelor's degree in English literature.