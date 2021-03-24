Broadway star, prominent psychologist to address UW-Madison graduates

UW-Madison's spring commencement ceremonies will feature two of the university's alums — a Broadway star and a prominent psychologist — as keynote speakers.
Broadway star André De Shields and psychologist John Gottman will address graduates of their alma mater at ceremonies at Camp Randall on May 8, the university said. De Shields will speak to undergraduates, and Gottman will address those getting their graduate degrees.
Both De Shields and Gottman will speak remotely due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
The Class of 2021 will be celebrating commencement in person at two graduates-only ceremonies May 8. The undergraduate ceremony will start at noon, and the graduate-degree ceremony will begin at 4 p.m.
Families, friends and guests will be able to watch a livestream of both ceremonies.
De Shields, a Tony, Grammy, Obie and Emmy winner, is a graduate of UW-Madison's Class of 1970. He earned a bachelor's degree in English literature.
Gottman, known for his work on marital stability and divorce prediction, earned a master's degree in clinical psychology and mathematics in 1967 and a doctorate in clinical psychology in 1971 from the university. He will be awarded an honorary doctoral degree during the ceremony.
