Boys and Girls Clubs hope to highlight youth voices through COVID-19 PSA competition

The University of Wisconsin-Madison also announced last week that beginning Monday the vaccine would be available to kids as young as 12. Officials suggest making an appointment to ensure they have the Pfizer vaccine on hand, as no other vaccines are approved for the 12-15 age range yet. Vaccinations are available between 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday at the Nicholas Recreation Center, 797 W. Dayton St., with a break from noon to 1 p.m.

BGCDC hopes its competition will help improve Dane County’s already-strong vaccination numbers, as the county has the highest percentage of residents in the state who have received at least one dose.

“With this PSA video competition, youth can share the importance of fighting the spread of COVID-19 in our communities by getting a vaccine for everyone in the family,” chief operating officer Sarah Ghee said.

