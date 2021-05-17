Boys and Girls Clubs hope to highlight youth voices through COVID-19 PSA competition

As the age range eligible for COVID-19 vaccination expands to adolescents, the Boys and Girls Clubs of Dane County want to make sure youth voices are part of the ongoing conversation.
The organization is holding a Public Service Announcement competition for people ages 13-24 to create a video “sharing positive COVID-19 health practices and related information to inspire hope within the Dane and Walworth County communities.” The “Listen to our Youth” competition is open for submissions until June 4, with the top three winners receiving cash prizes and the winning video broadcast locally.
“We want to lift up the voices of our young people because we have so much to learn from them,” BGCDC president and CEO Michael Johnson said. “The pandemic has hit our youth hard, and they deserve to be heard.”
The competition was announced as part of the group’s COVID-19 Vaccine Awareness Week, which also featured a community walk, a pair of virtual town halls, a cookout with information on the vaccines and a vaccination clinic.
The videos are limited to 90 seconds and must include data from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services, Centers for Disease Control or Public Health Madison & Dane County. A committee will review the submissions and a public poll at Madison365 will help determine the top three.
Judging will focus on whether videos are engaging, informative, unique, meet the criteria and are age-appropriate.
Ideas for the videos from BGCDC include how COVID-19 spreads and mitigation measures, the long-term risks and effects of infections, the safety and effectiveness of the vaccines and managing stress and isolation throughout the pandemic.
Recently, the Pfizer vaccine became available for children as young as 12. As of Sunday, DHS reported on its website that 12,697 kids between 12 and 15 had received their first dose. More than 25% of those — 3,602 — are from Dane County.
That number is likely to grow as clinics open for children in that age range. Monday, for example, Group Health Cooperative and the Madison Metropolitan School District are hosting a vaccine clinic for MMSD families.
The University of Wisconsin-Madison also announced last week that beginning Monday the vaccine would be available to kids as young as 12. Officials suggest making an appointment to ensure they have the Pfizer vaccine on hand, as no other vaccines are approved for the 12-15 age range yet. Vaccinations are available between 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday at the Nicholas Recreation Center, 797 W. Dayton St., with a break from noon to 1 p.m.
BGCDC hopes its competition will help improve Dane County’s already-strong vaccination numbers, as the county has the highest percentage of residents in the state who have received at least one dose.
“With this PSA video competition, youth can share the importance of fighting the spread of COVID-19 in our communities by getting a vaccine for everyone in the family,” chief operating officer Sarah Ghee said.
