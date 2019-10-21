Board of Madison teachers union demands immediate reinstatement of fired security guard

The board of directors for Madison's teachers union is calling on the Madison School District to immediately reinstate a fired black security guard who told a student calling him the N-word not to use the slur — repeating the word himself — that led to the man's termination last week.
The Madison Teachers Inc.'s board of directors sent Monday a list of demands to the district and School Board — foremost being the rehiring of Marlon Anderson to West High School — but also to conduct a broad review of the zero-tolerance approach on employees using racial slurs that prompted Anderson's firing.
Anderson, who is a member of the union, filed a grievance with the district Thursday, seeking to appeal the firing. A date before an impartial hearing officer on the situation is scheduled for Nov. 12, according to MTI.
In an email to district officials, Doug Keillor, the executive director of MTI, said that rather than waiting on the verdict of the hearing officer, the union believes "the district should immediately acknowledge its error in terminating Mr. Anderson and immediately reinstate him."
School Board President Gloria Reyes said last week she wants the appeal process expedited and for the School Board to review policies that formed the basis of the administrative approach to racial slurs.
The zero-tolerance policy on racial slurs was not formally adopted by the School Board, but is rather a practice put in place under then-Superintendent Jennifer Cheatham last year based on official board policies, such as one on non-discrimination.
MTI's board also demanded the district prioritize racial equity work and uplift the voices of staff, students and families of color "instead of silencing them, intentionally or otherwise."
On Oct. 9, Anderson said a disruptive student, who is also black, repeatedly called him the N-word along with other obscenities. In response, Anderson said he told the student several times not to use the slur with him, repeating the word as he did such.
"The decision to terminate Marlon's employment silences the voice and power of a black man and erases his positive impact on all of the children, staff and families of the West High community," the MTI board said in a statement.