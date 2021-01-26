Bleed Shamelessly showcase Jan. 30 will raise funds to deliver menstrual kits to MMSD schools

As of Friday morning, the organization had delivered 750 product packs to schools to distribute to students in need. Earlier in the pandemic, Bleed Shamelessly provided more than 4,000 of the kits to people in the Dane County area.

“Lack of menstrual hygiene can be deadly in some cases,” said event organizer and Memorial senior Amira Pierotti. “A lot of folks don’t realize that there is a lack of access to period products.”

The Jan. 30 event is free to attend, though the group is asking for donations toward its goal.

Speakers will include student activists like Claudia Salgado, Copper Daniel and Jace Liu, as well as state Sen. Melissa Agard (formerly Sargent), D-Madison, and School Board member Ali Muldrow. Event organizer Anika Sanyal, a Memorial High School senior, said that speaking roles are open to anyone interested, and they hope to feature a variety of perspectives — or at least allow anyone attending to learn something.