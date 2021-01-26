Bleed Shamelessly showcase Jan. 30 will raise funds to deliver menstrual kits to MMSD schools

A Jan. 30 student-led event will raise funds to bring more menstrual products to Madison Metropolitan School District schools.
Bleed Shamelessly, founded by Memorial High School senior Maggie Di Sanza, will host a Zoom showcase from 3-5 p.m. with stories from a variety of community members.
“It’s accessible, if you can come for 15 minutes or stay for two hours, whatever time block you can come for it’s great,” Maggie said in a recent interview. “This is a means of supporting people in our community right now.”
The social justice organization aims to increase the community’s understanding of menstrual health, spotlight the need for comprehensive menstrual health education and raise money to provide menstrual products to students. Maggie said they hope to raise enough to deliver 600 menstrual kits — about 10,000 individual menstrual products — to MMSD schools every two weeks, and the group is already more than halfway to its GoFundMe goal.
As of Friday morning, the organization had delivered 750 product packs to schools to distribute to students in need. Earlier in the pandemic, Bleed Shamelessly provided more than 4,000 of the kits to people in the Dane County area.
“Lack of menstrual hygiene can be deadly in some cases,” said event organizer and Memorial senior Amira Pierotti. “A lot of folks don’t realize that there is a lack of access to period products.”
The Jan. 30 event is free to attend, though the group is asking for donations toward its goal.
Speakers will include student activists like Claudia Salgado, Copper Daniel and Jace Liu, as well as state Sen. Melissa Agard (formerly Sargent), D-Madison, and School Board member Ali Muldrow. Event organizer Anika Sanyal, a Memorial High School senior, said that speaking roles are open to anyone interested, and they hope to feature a variety of perspectives — or at least allow anyone attending to learn something.
“We want their voice, we want their perspective,” Anika said. “Even if they don’t want to talk or present anything, we just want them to celebrate menstrual equity and celebrate all of the incredible speakers that will be at the event.”
Amira said participants don’t need to deliver a traditional “speech” or discuss any specific subject to participate.
“It could just be a presentation, a form of art or anything that they just feel passionate about,” Amira said.
The group will also debut five videos about various menstrual equity topics: period poverty, trans-inclusivity, education and menstruation and the Bleed Shamelessly organization.
Amira said it’s inspiring to receive support from the community for their efforts throughout the pandemic.
“I think it’s really neat that we’re seeing a continued pattern of people saying, ‘This is worth the time, this is worth the effort and this is worth donating to,’” Amira said.
Share your opinion on this topic by sending a letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.