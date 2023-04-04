Educator Blair Mosner Feltham had an early lead over computer engineer Badri Lankella in the race for seat 6 on the Madison School Board Tuesday evening, with just over half of precincts reporting.

Whoever the winner is will be the only new face joining the Madison School Board this cycle, replacing outgoing board member Chris Gomez Schmidt, who decided not to run for reelection after just one term.

There are seven total seats on the board and each board member serves staggered, three-year terms. The seats are district-wide and not determined by geography, and this year seats 6 and 7 were up for grabs.

Incumbent Nicki Vander Meulen, who is running unopposed for seat 7, had 77,399 votes as of about 9 p.m.

The winner of the seat 6 race will join a board with a number of issues in front of it, including the most immediate task of finding a new superintendent to replace Carlton Jenkins once he retires at the end of July, and helping to balance a challenging budget.

The district also is facing staffing shortages, possible policy changes around behavior and cell phone usage, and transparency issues.

This story will be updated as more results are posted.

