Black Madison high school students discuss Black Excellence

“There’s a misconception among teachers or people in general that for a Black person to be excellent that person needs to be getting a 4.0 or over a 3.5,” Abou said. “Reaching out to those Black kids who aren’t super academically inclined; we have Black rappers, Black poets, athletes, they might not have 4.0 GPAs but they’re still excellent.”

Awa added that schools need to provide better emotional support for students, especially those dealing with trauma, something she’s noticed since elementary school. She specifically mentioned Black kids being given “breaks” or time to step away when they act out rather than someone talking with them about what the root issue is.

“No one’s offering emotional help,” Awa said. “You cannot learn if you’re going through trauma and no one wants to listen to you.”

Panelists agreed that having a more diverse teaching staff — something the district has been working toward in recent years with slight improvements — could help in multiple ways.

“We have to have more (Black) teachers in the classroom, and not just staff members,” Alayna said. “I think that can make a really big impact in how people learn and make them feel more comfortable in who they are.”

