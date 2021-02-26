Black Madison high school students discuss Black Excellence

Black Excellence can mean a lot of things.
Eight Madison high school students had their chance to share what it means to them Thursday during a Facebook Live panel, “Unapologetically Black: MMSD BSU Panel.”
“I don’t think Black Excellence can necessarily be measured, I don’t think it’s a standard that you have to reach,” said La Follette High School Black Student Union president Natalie McDonald. “Just being Black is excellent in itself, but then when you succeed at something it just adds more.”
Natalie was joined on the panel by fellow Lancer Tziah McNair; West High School’s Imani Jones and Jada Smith; East High School’s Alayna Tucker and Abou Sangaré; and Memorial High School’s Copper Daniel and Awa Phatty. Corey Whitmore, the general manager at 95.5 FM, moderated the panel, asking questions about how they define and contribute to Black Excellence.
“There’s no one answer,” Whitmore said. “There are multiple answers when you think about how you can make a contribution.”
Many of the panelists said involvement in their school BSUs is one way they contribute, promoting and educating about Black Excellence. Tziah said creating settings like BSUs are an important way for the community to support Black Excellence.
“When we begin to value that, I think that’s when we can really build solidarity and community,” Tziah said. “Part of that is creating spaces for Black people to just be authentically themselves and to learn.”
Copper said Madison and its schools need more of those.
“I do not think there is enough spaces for Black students to come together and talk,” Copper said. “When I was a freshman at Memorial I didn’t really feel like I belonged until I found BSU.”
While initiatives and “Black Lives Matter” t-shirts are appreciated, Tziah hopes to see teachers go beyond celebrating the same subset of students and accomplishments to “pull it out of these other students who may be struggling.”
“We have to go beyond the t-shirts and the panels and there has to be action behind it,” Tziah said. “I think that's what we’re missing.”
Abou echoed that point, saying teachers need to broaden what they consider “excellent” in their school’s Black students.
“There’s a misconception among teachers or people in general that for a Black person to be excellent that person needs to be getting a 4.0 or over a 3.5,” Abou said. “Reaching out to those Black kids who aren’t super academically inclined; we have Black rappers, Black poets, athletes, they might not have 4.0 GPAs but they’re still excellent.”
Awa added that schools need to provide better emotional support for students, especially those dealing with trauma, something she’s noticed since elementary school. She specifically mentioned Black kids being given “breaks” or time to step away when they act out rather than someone talking with them about what the root issue is.
“No one’s offering emotional help,” Awa said. “You cannot learn if you’re going through trauma and no one wants to listen to you.”
Panelists agreed that having a more diverse teaching staff — something the district has been working toward in recent years with slight improvements — could help in multiple ways.
“We have to have more (Black) teachers in the classroom, and not just staff members,” Alayna said. “I think that can make a really big impact in how people learn and make them feel more comfortable in who they are.”
Share your opinion on this topic by sending a letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.