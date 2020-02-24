Black leaders question selection of Matthew Gutierrez as Madison superintendent

Several black community leaders are questioning the choice of Matthew Gutierrez as superintendent of the Madison School District, saying they have little confidence in his ability to respond to the concerns of black students or lead a district almost four times larger than the one he leads now.
Months before he starts the Madison job, Gutierrez, superintendent in Seguin, Texas, is facing criticism. In a letter sent to the Madison School Board last week, 13 black leaders called the superintendent selection process "flawed," saying it "did not adequately represent the Black community."
The black community leaders said in their letter their preferred candidate was Eric Thomas, Georgia's former chief turnaround officer, who is black, saying his "vision was inspirational, his achievements in improving schools were outstanding, and his experience in a large educational environment was exceptional and needed."
A spokesman for the group of black leaders did not respond to a request for comment.
On Jan. 24, the district announced Gutierrez, 39, as the next superintendent, besting two other finalists for the position. Board President Gloria Reyes said at a news conference that day the decision was unanimous.
The board approved a contract with Gutierrez earlier this month, and he begins the job June 1.
"The board is confident in its decision, and along with our community is excited to support Dr. Gutierrez as he begins to help write the next chapter of the (school district's) story," Reyes said in a letter Monday responding to the concerns.
The letter from black community leaders was dated Thursday and signed by Pastor Marcus Allen, Ray Allen, Ruben Anthony, Pastor Joseph Baring, Kaleem Caire, Carola Gaines, Pastor Alex Gee, Greg Jones, Kirbie Mack, Vanessa McDowell, John Odom, Teresa Sanders and Yolanda Shelton Morris.
District spokesman Tim LeMonds said Gutierrez is declining to comment on the letter, deferring to Reyes' response.
School Board member Savion Castro said the district is looking to meet with the black leaders as soon as possible "to improve the relationship going forward and get off on the right foot."
The group is questioning whether Gutierrez will be able to lead a significantly larger school district — Seguin Independent School District enrolls 7,500 students while Madison has 27,000 — with a larger proportion of black students.
"There is absolutely no evidence exhibited in his resume or experience that demonstrates he is capable of performing well with little to no background in transforming school districts of this magnitude," the letter said.
When visiting Madison in January, Gutierrez said he would be prepared to head up a larger school district, citing in part a stint as assistant superintendent of a 53,000-student school district in suburban Dallas.
"It's really the same work. The difference is you're having to connect with more people," Gutierrez said at the time.
Reyes — at the January news conference — also expressed confidence in Gutierrez moving into a bigger role.
The black leaders said in their letter that they were left feeling dissatisfied with the responses Gutierrez provided to their questions during a Jan. 15 meeting in Madison.
"We expected a greater and broader background of experience, skills and abilities that would move the Madison District further in cultural competency, social justice, and academic outcomes," the letter said. "Dr. Gutierrez is woefully lacking in all of these categories."
Castro said Gutierrez has the depth of experience and expertise the board was looking for in a superintendent. During Gutierrez's visit to Madison, Castro said he showed he could work with diverse groups of students.
"While I'm both African American and Puerto Rican, I understand how important it is for us to bridge our diverse coalitions of students together," Castro said.
Along with Gutierrez, Thomas and former Albany, New York, superintendent Marguerite Vanden Wyngaard, who is also black, had been named as finalists.
Last month, Thomas left his post as Georgia's first chief turnaround officer amid an audit into the office he led. He filed a lawsuit earlier this month to block Georgia's education agency from publicly releasing the audit, which he contests is a "sham" investigation that could damage his reputation, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported. Thomas has contended the audit was politically motivated.
Vanden Wyngaard resigned from the Albany district in 2016 midway through her fourth year with a separation agreement that included a non-disclosure agreement, the Times Union newspaper reported.
At her January news conference, Reyes said she understood Gutierrez's hire would not satisfy everyone, saying the choice was "incredibly difficult" because the board had three "extremely talented candidates." The circumstances surrounding the departures of Vanden Wyngaard and Thomas did not factor into the board's decision, Reyes said at the time.
In her letter, Reyes said Gutierrez was selected as a result of "the most transparent and community-involved hiring process" ever undertaken by the district. As elected officials, it is the board's responsibility to make the final decision, she said.
The black community leaders were critical of how the Seguin district scored on a Texas school performance report in 2018, with a higher proportion of Seguin schools rated below average compared with Texas schools at large.
Gutierrez became superintendent in Seguin, which is in the San Antonio metro area, in August 2017. It was his first job as a permanent superintendent in an 18-year educational career, all of which has been spent in Texas.
Moving forward, Reyes called for a unified approach of "keeping students at the center of everything we do."
"As is with most larger districts, we are replete with distancing mechanisms and labels that serve to divide us," Reyes said in her letter. "This is not a time of division, particularity when considering that (the school district) is making history in hiring the first superintendent of color as its leader."