Black leaders question selection of Matthew Gutierrez as Madison superintendent

"It's really the same work. The difference is you're having to connect with more people," Gutierrez said at the time.

Reyes — at the January news conference — also expressed confidence in Gutierrez moving into a bigger role.

The black leaders said in their letter that they were left feeling dissatisfied with the responses Gutierrez provided to their questions during a Jan. 15 meeting in Madison.

"We expected a greater and broader background of experience, skills and abilities that would move the Madison District further in cultural competency, social justice, and academic outcomes," the letter said. "Dr. Gutierrez is woefully lacking in all of these categories."

Castro said Gutierrez has the depth of experience and expertise the board was looking for in a superintendent. During Gutierrez's visit to Madison, Castro said he showed he could work with diverse groups of students.

"While I'm both African American and Puerto Rican, I understand how important it is for us to bridge our diverse coalitions of students together," Castro said.

Along with Gutierrez, Thomas and former Albany, New York, superintendent Marguerite Vanden Wyngaard, who is also black, had been named as finalists.