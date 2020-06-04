Black Girl Magic Conference goes virtual Friday

She’s cautious, however, to avoid making it too large and losing the “feeling of community” that creates a special energy on the day of the event.

“That feeling of just watching these girls coming in with such excitement and just such wonder, it’s a beautiful thing,” she said. “It’s what teachers are looking for when we teach something and our kids finally get it.”

This year’s virtual conference also comes at an unexpectedly significant time in the black community, amid nationwide protests over the death of a black Minneapolis man, George Floyd, while in police custody.

When they set the new date, Thompson said, they didn’t anticipate any such movement, but it has made holding it even more important.

“This is just a little bit of joy we can bring to our girls,” she said. “It’s a distraction that’s a welcome distraction for our girls for what they’re going through in life, what our families, what our black community is going through in life.

“Remember that we do have things to celebrate too. Our girls are special, they need this encouragement.”

Share your opinion on this topic by sending a letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.