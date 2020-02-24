Black community leaders question selection of Matthew Gutierrez as Madison superintendent

In her letter, Reyes said Gutierrez was selected as a result of "the most transparent and community involved hiring process" ever undertaken by the district. As elected officials, it is ultimately the responsibility of the board to make the final decision, she said.

The black community leaders said in their letter Thomas was their preferred candidate, saying his "vision was inspirational, his achievements in improving schools were outstanding, and his experience in a large educational environment was exceptional and needed."

The group is also skeptical about how the Seguin district scored on a Texas school performance report in 2018 with a higher proportion of Seguin schools rated below average compared with Texas schools at large.

Gutierrez became superintendent in Seguin, which is in the San Antonio metro area, in August 2017. It was his first job as a permanent superintendent in an 18-year educational career, all of which has been spent in Texas.

Moving forward, Reyes called for a unified approach of "keeping students at the center of everything we do."

"As is with most larger districts, we are replete with distancing mechanisms and labels that serve to divide us," Reyes said in her letter. "This is not a time of division, particularity when considering that MMSD is making history in hiring the first superintendent of color as its leader."

