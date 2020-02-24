Black community leaders question selection of Matthew Gutierrez as Madison superintendent

A group of black community leaders are questioning the choice of Matthew Gutierrez as superintendent of the Madison School District, saying they have little confidence in his ability to respond to the concerns of black students or lead a district almost four times larger than the one he does now.
Months before he starts the Madison job, Gutierrez, superintendent in Seguin, Texas, is facing criticism. In a letter sent to the Madison School Board last week, 13 black leaders called the superintendent selection process "flawed," saying it "did not adequately represent the Black community."
On Jan. 24, the district announced Gutierrez, 39, as the next superintendent, besting two other finalists for the position. Board President Gloria Reyes said during a news conference that day the decision was unanimous.
The board approved a contract with Gutierrez earlier this month, and he begins the job June 1.
"The board is confident in its decision, and along with our community is excited to support Dr. Gutierrez, as he begins to help write the next chapter of the MMSD story," Reyes said in a letter Monday responding to the concerns.
The letter from black community leaders was dated for Thursday and signed by: Pastor Marcus Allen, Ray Allen, Ruben Anthony, Pastor Joseph Baring, Kaleem Caire, Carola Gaines, Pastor Alex Gee, Greg Jones, Kirbie Mack, Vanessa McDowell, John Odom, Teresa Sanders and Yolanda Shelton Morris.
District spokesman Tim LeMonds said Gutierrez is declining to comment on the letter, deferring to Reyes' response.
The group is questioning whether Gutierrez will be able to lead a significantly larger school district — Seguin Independent School District enrolls 7,500 students while Madison has 27,000 — with a larger proportion of black students.
"There is absolutely no evidence exhibited in his resume or experience that demonstrates he is capable of performing well with little to no background in transforming school districts of this magnitude," the letter said.
When visiting Madison in January, Gutierrez said he would be prepared to head up a larger school district, citing in part a stint as assistant superintendent of a 53,000-student school district in suburban Dallas.
"It's really the same work. The difference is you're having to connect with more people," Gutierrez said at the time.
Reyes — during the January news conference — also expressed confidence in Gutierrez moving into a bigger role.
Following a meeting with Gutierrez when he visited Madison for a day on Jan. 15, the group's letter said black leaders were left feeling dissatisfied with his responses to their questions.
"We expected a greater and broader background of experience, skills and abilities that would move the Madison District further in cultural competency, social justice, and academic outcomes," the letter said. "Dr. Gutierrez is woefully lacking in all of these categories."
Along with Gutierrez, the board had named former Albany, New York, superintendent Marguerite Vanden Wyngaard and Georgia's former chief turnaround officer Eric Thomas as finalists.
Vanden Wyngaard resigned from the Albany district in 2016 midway through her fourth year with a separation agreement that included a non-disclosure agreement, the Times Union newspaper reported.
Last month, Thomas left his post as Georgia's first chief turnaround officer amid an audit into the office he led, which he says is steeped in politics. Thomas filed a lawsuit earlier this month to block Georgia's education agency from publicly releasing the audit, which he contests is a "sham" investigation that could damage his reputation, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported.
During the January news conference, Reyes said she understood the decision would not satisfy everyone, saying the choice was "incredibly difficult" because the board had three "extremely talented candidates." The respective departures of Vanden Wyngaard and Thomas did not factor into the board's decision, Reyes said at the time.
In her letter, Reyes said Gutierrez was selected as a result of "the most transparent and community involved hiring process" ever undertaken by the district. As elected officials, it is ultimately the responsibility of the board to make the final decision, she said.
The black community leaders said in their letter Thomas was their preferred candidate, saying his "vision was inspirational, his achievements in improving schools were outstanding, and his experience in a large educational environment was exceptional and needed."
The group is also skeptical about how the Seguin district scored on a Texas school performance report in 2018 with a higher proportion of Seguin schools rated below average compared with Texas schools at large.
Gutierrez became superintendent in Seguin, which is in the San Antonio metro area, in August 2017. It was his first job as a permanent superintendent in an 18-year educational career, all of which has been spent in Texas.
Moving forward, Reyes called for a unified approach of "keeping students at the center of everything we do."
"As is with most larger districts, we are replete with distancing mechanisms and labels that serve to divide us," Reyes said in her letter. "This is not a time of division, particularity when considering that MMSD is making history in hiring the first superintendent of color as its leader."