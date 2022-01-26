 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Bitter cold causes many Madison area school districts to close or delay start Wednesday
Midwest watches, warnings, advisories by NWS 1-26-22
NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE

Bitterly cold weather is causing many Madison area school districts to close or delay the start of classes on Wednesday.

Public schools in Madison and the close major suburbs are open, according to NBC15’s school closings page. Policy at Madison schools is to consider closing schools when wind chill temperatures reach 25 below. Meteorologists who collaborate with the District said temperatures had not hit that threshold, said Tim LeMonds, a spokesperson with the District.

Temperatures will be bad enough, but factor in the wind, at it will feel even worse. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner tells us how cold it's going to get.

Though as of 6:53 a.m. at the Dane County Regional Airport in Madison, it was 16 below with a wind chill of 27 below, according to the National Weather Service.

The districts closed on Wednesday include Baraboo, Barneveld, Belleville, Dodgeville, Monroe, and Wisconsin Dells.

Mount Horeb and Sauk Prairie are among the districts opening two hours late.

Local private schools that are closed Wednesday include Madison, Edgewood Grade School, Holy Cross Lutheran in Madison, St. Ambrose Academy in Madison, and St. Peter's Catholic in Middleton.

After-school activities also won’t be held in some districts on Wednesday.

A wind chill advisory is in effect until noon, with a high near 10 predicted for Madison on Wednesday as temperatures moderate to a high near 29 on Thursday.

State Journal reporter Lucas Robinson contributed to this report.

