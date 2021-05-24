Big Brothers Big Sisters moves 'School Friends' program online

Shira Benau’s character was struggling to climb the tower that appeared on her laptop screen.
Madison, a fifth-grader a Lake View Elementary School, kept telling Benau it was simple: “Just press B and the forward button at the same time.”
“Madison has taught me how to play a lot of games,” Benau said with a smile.
On a recent Wednesday afternoon, the pair was playing Roblox, a game Madison has played for several years. But it was new to Benau since the two became a “Big” and “Little” through the Big Brothers Big Sisters’ School Friends program.
The mentoring program, like most over the past 14 months, has had to adjust on the fly and reimagine itself for a virtual world. Last spring, a lot of the matches were closed because there wasn’t a way to facilitate them.
That was hard, because for adolescents, the presence of an adult outside of their household who cares about them can be powerful.
“It’s most important because it shows somebody outside of their family and in their community not only cares but is going to put in the time to get to know them,” BBBS director of philanthropy Casey Kimmel said. “Any time a person makes an effort and is consistent, it gives you a new sense of hope in what you can do.”
By the fall, BBBS had “re-launched” to pilot a virtual School Friends program, Kimmel said. This spring they expanded it, adding matches and getting more referrals from school social workers as they ramped up.
As schools themselves adjusted their schools days and schedules on the fly — Madison moving asynchronous days from Wednesdays to Mondays, for example — BBBS had to makes its own adjustments, but has figured it out at every turn.
“We know mentoring has to happen, it’s just where in the school day or outside of the school day where kids have access to technology we can fit in,” Kimmel said.
The organization put together a digital guide to activities for different age groups and interests to help Bigs and Littles find a connection. For Madison and Benau, that connection has been Madison’s favorite games.
“I love to learn new things,” said Benau, a University of Wisconsin-Madison student. “These are all things I had no idea about or how that works. It’s really fun to learn from Madison.”
Madison is simply happy “that I have someone to play it with,” especially during virtual school, which she did not enjoy.
The digital connection has been an advantage for their relationship’s longevity, as well, as Benau moved back to California after the school year ended — but now she and Madison can continue getting together each Wednesday.
Allegra Lewis, who coordinates the School Friends program for BBBS, said they’re looking this summer to allow Bigs and Littles more flexibility on when they get together. Now, they meet once a week for 30 to 45 minutes at the same time as other matches, with BBBS staff coordinating the Zoom breakout rooms for individual matches.
On the school side of the effort, Wright Middle School counselor Laurel Ravelo said the virtual world has made it more difficult to remind students that it’s their day to get together, because she can’t go around and tap them on their shoulders to remind them.
Nonetheless, she said for those that have stuck with it, it’s been a great experience. Ravelo recalled one sixth-grader who told her they “feel really safe when I meet with my Big” and another who has been part of a match for a couple of years who said, “We do what we normally do, which is talk.”
“To me, that’s great. That’s what I want you to do,” Ravelo said.
She hopes that as the program returns closer to normalcy in the near future, more adults will see the opportunity that comes with being a Big.
“It’s a really joyous, fun time and a great way to spend an hour a week,” Ravelo said.
Share your opinion on this topic by sending a letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.