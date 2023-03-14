Mr. Peanuts, a beloved custodian at Park Elementary School in Cross Plains, is being recognized for his dedication to the students by being named a finalist in a national "Custodian of the Year" contest.

Rodney Esser, who goes by Peanuts or Mr. Peanuts, has been a custodian at Park Elementary for 58 years, and the community describes him as the "heartbeat" of the school. He has been a leader and mentor, doing more than just cleaning and maintenance for students and staff.

At 83 years old, Peanuts is now among 10 finalists in the national 2023 Custodian of the Year contest, which is sponsored by Cintas Corporation, a company that produces cleaning supplies. The public will vote and choose the winner.

The winner of the contest will receive $10,000, as well as $5,000 in Cintas and Rubbermaid products and training valued up to $30,000 from the International Sanitary Supply Association. The top three finalists also win an all-expense paid trip to Las Vegas.

Where to vote To vote in the Custodian of the Year contest, go to custodianoftheyear.com/custodian-of-the-year/.

Peanuts has become a fixture in his community. His family used to farm the land that Park Elementary now sits on, and when the land was sold to the school district, Peanuts went with it.

Now on his third generation of students, Peanuts has been striving to give back to them. He's given students summer jobs and taught them how to open savings accounts, hosted fundraisers for the school, and shared his love of music and nature with the students.

For his 60th anniversary with the school in 2024, Peanuts is planning to host a concert to raise money for the entire Middleton-Cross Plains School District.

The public will choose the winner of the custodian contest, and voting is now open until Friday, April 14.

"We received an abundance of nominations highlighting remarkable custodians across the country," said Christiny Betsch, marketing manager for Cintas. "As always, it's difficult to select the top 10, but this year's finalists stood out for their commitment, kindness and determination."

One other Wisconsin custodian also made it as a finalist. Paul "Mr. Paul" Baerenwald of Mapleview Intermediate School in Kimberly was nominated for being a "constant source of positivity and happiness" at the school.

Close 1 of 7 Mr. Peanuts Rodney "Peanuts" Esser created a program several decades ago for students who needed extra support. He hired them for the summer, teaching the students basic mechanic skills, and at the end of the summer he helped them set up a savings account. More than just a janitor Rodney Esser, known as "Mr. Peanuts," greets students in the hallway at Park Elementary School in Cross Plains. He's been custodian for 58 years and said his life's work has been helping the students, and he's now among 10 finalists to be named the nation's "Custodian of the Year." Happy birthday Mr. Peanuts Handmade birthday cards fill the desk of Rodney "Peanuts" Esser, on the occasion of his 83rd birthday. Celebrating Mr. Peanuts In honor of his 83rd birthday, students and staff, including teacher Nicole Kartman, right, wore flannel to school, which is what Rodney "Peanuts" Esser typically wears in the winter as Park Elementary School's custodian. Cross Plains custodian celebrates 58 years with elementary school Rodney "Peanuts" Esser could barely make it through the hallway of Park Elementary School on his 83rd birthday, with students and staff stopping to greet him. Family legacy Antique photographs show Rodney "Peanuts" Esser's family, who used to farm the land on which Park Elementary School now sits in Cross Plains. 'Came with the land' Rodney "Peanuts" Esser looks over an antique photograph of the land his family used to farm, which was sold to build Park Elementary School in 1964. The landowner told the school district that the land and Peanuts went together.