The gym at Park Elementary School in Cross Plains was quiet Thursday afternoon, though humming with excitement as students, staff and community members waited.

Then Rodney Esser walked in, and the crowd erupted into applause and chants of “Peanuts! Peanuts!”

Esser — known by pretty much everyone as “Mr. Peanuts” — was named a runner-up in a national Custodian of the Year contest, largely fueled by the votes of the three generations of local residents he has helped guide as the school’s custodian.

Many of them were on hand Thursday to surprise him with the honor and his prize from Cintas Corp., which produces cleaning supplies: A $1,000 cash grand prize, a trip for two to Las Vegas and free tuition to an online training event.

“I didn’t know anything about this,” he said. “It’s interesting how you can keep something quiet. ... I feel honored.”

Some of the students carried signs with Esser’s face on them, many ran up to give him hugs, something he says happens a lot at the school.

“We hug a lot around here,” he said. “They like to hug me and turn their ear up to my heart, and they say, ‘I can hear your heart beating,’ and I say, ‘It’s beating for you.’”

When the initial shock wore off, Esser quickly was ready to return to work, noting that taking time to celebrate might set his cafeteria cleanup duties back by about an hour and a half.

But Thursday was a day for celebrating, and he smiled for photos and took time to enjoy the moment.

For more than half his life, Esser, 83, has been a custodian at the school, tidying up after three generations of students. In his 58 years at Park, Esser says he’s never had a bad day.

His nickname “Peanuts” started because he was a relatively small child — and he also really liked peanuts and often carried them in his pocket.

In selecting Esser out of thousands of other nominees for the 10th annual Custodian of the Year contest, Cintas marketing manager Christiny Betsch says the sheer volume of votes combined with the personal anecdotes set him apart.

“Mr. Peanuts had so much support throughout the community,” Betsch said. “It’s not just he’s a great custodian, it’s all these things that he’s done for them or helped out, going above and beyond just his normal day-to-day.”

Esser is looking forward to his Vegas trip but says he’s equally excited for the online cleaning management training he’ll be attending.

“I’m looking forward to that and learning some different things that I can do,” he said. “Our building has changed, and that being said, I need to make changes right along with it.”

While he’s enjoyed the spotlight, he said it’s the people he works with, both students and staff, who make his job truly rewarding.

“I’m here a lot off the clock, it’s just my home,” he said. “That’s my life.”